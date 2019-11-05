The Tallassee Chamber of Commerce recently announced details about this year's Christmas parade. This will be the 52nd annual Christmas parade. Last year the parade was canceled due to rainy weather, however the 2017 Christmas parade included 70 participants and drew over 2000 spectators.
This is the largest parade of the year for the city and those interested in participating in the event are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible.
"Registration will be available on the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce website and a signup sheet will be emailed to all chamber members," Tallassee chamber director Jerry Cunningham said.
There is a minimal signup fee of $10 for non-chamber members but this event is free for chamber members.
"This event is open to the public," Cunningham said. "Please feel free to share the event and invite your friends and family."
High school bands from both Tallassee and Reeltown participate in the annual event, as do local businesses, organizations, dance studios and many more.
If you would like more information on the upcoming parade, information on how to become a sponsor or to schedule your organization's place in this year's parade contact Cunningham at 334.283.5151 or register online at www.tallasseechamber.com