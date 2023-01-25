The Hotel Talisi will be torn down soon.
The Tallassee City Council approved the demolition of the fire-gutted structure in downtown Tallassee at the council’s Tuesday meeting.
“We declared a state of emergency due to imminent threats,” Mayor Sarah Hill said. “With the possibility of storms and additional damage we feel it needs to come down.”
The approval of demolition occurred after CDG engineer Jeff Harrison said he was concerned about the safety and integrity of the structure. The council authorized Hill to gather quotes for taking the structure down. Hill said funding would come from the City of Tallassee property enhancement and local economic development funds.
“We hope to go ahead and get it down,” Hill said. “It’s not only from a safety standpoint but it will make the streetscape project easier.”
Hill said the city was still waiting to hear from the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) about extra funding for the downtown streetscape project.
“The contractor with bid has agreed to maintain the bid for an additional 30 days,” Hill said
At its Jan. 10 meeting the council accepted a bid in the amount of $1,884,752.40 for the downtown TAP streetscape project contingent on receiving more funds from ALDOT. The project is more than $1 million over the 2017 estimate of $725,000 where the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) was giving the city a grant in the amount of $520,000 and the city would match $205,000 for streetscape such as sidewalks and lighting. The bid includes about $600,000 in paving for downtown streets.