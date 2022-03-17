Tallassee city employees will now be a little safer while picking up leaves.
The Tallassee City Council approved a new ordinance at its Tuesday meeting requiring residents to bag leaves if they want the city’s brush truck to pick them up. Mayor John Hammock said employees were spending too much time picking up long rows of leaves.
“They have to put out the stabilizers for the truck everytime the arm is used,” Hammock said. “Some residents have a long row of leaves and they have to move the truck multiple times. It becomes an issue because it puts them at risk for someone running into the back of the truck.”
City attorney John Smith crafted the ordinance.
“It’s an adaptation of the policy put in place during the [George] McCain administration,” Smith told the council. “This is an ordinance and makes it enforceable.”
Smith said it was his opinion the city couldn’t reasonably enforce the previous policy and it needed to be an ordinance.
Councilmembers said they had been guilty of creating rows of leaves near the curb but did not realize it was an issue. The leaves also created issues when they entered storm drains forcing city employees to use water jets to remove them to allow storm water to flow.
The ordinance requires leaves to be bagged but limbs can still be left in piles.
“This goes along with us trying to beautify the city,” councilmember Terrel Brown said.
Hammock also said there was an issue with some residents leaving construction material at the roadside.
Hammock said the roofing materials removed from homes and buildings should be disposed of by the contractor.
“The limb truck does not pick up shingles or tires,” Hammock said.
City to get emergency generator
The city has been working on a way to power its 14 sewage lift and pump stations when one might lose power. Hammock said a previous storm created issues at one life station when Alabama Power couldn’t use a bucket truck due to high winds. It was determined the city could use a portable generator.
“We applied for a grant,” Hammock said. “We are in the final stages, just waiting on FEMA approval.”
The council approved matching funds totaling approximately $14,000 of the $59,900 project cost. It will likely be next fiscal year before the generator arrives.
New full-time city position
The council approved changing the administrative assistant in the building department to full-time status.
Hammock said the current administrative assistant in the building department had put in notice she was leaving. Hammock said there was enough work between business licenses and keeping up with reports of the code enforcement officer and building inspector for the position to be full-time. The position had been full-time in the past.
Hammock also sought advice on what to do with the building inspector’s position. It has been open since October and advertised since November.
“We have only received two or three applications,” Hammock said. “I would like to keep it open until we get more applicants.”
Councilmembers said they were fine with Hammock starting interviews.
“I will wait another two weeks,” Hammock said. “Hopefully we have more applicants.”
New police position discussion
Tallassee police chief Todd Buce asked councilmembers about adding a police officer to the department. Councilmember Bill Hall said it likely wasn’t possible this fiscal year especially after all the promotions.
“We looked at the budget,” Hall said. “Looking at numbers after promotions it's going to about tap out [your budget].”
Buce also inquired about adding a K9 unit to the department. Buce said it looked like it cost the city about $8,000 per year to cover the extra training, food and veterinary bills.
In other action the Tallassee City Council:
• Approved minutes of the Feb. 22 meeting.
• Allowed a resident building a home to move a travel trailer on the lot for up to six months.
• Tabled a decision to surplus an old, inoperable brush truck until its ownership can be determined.
• Was reminded of the 12:15 p.m. Saturday Tallassee Softball opening day.
• Was reminded of the April 9 Keep Tallassee Beautiful cleanup.
Councilmember Bill Godwin was absent from the meeting.
The next scheduled meeting of the Tallassee City Council is at 5 p.m. March 22.