Tallassee City Hall closed to the public on March 18 due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. But the doors reopened to the public Monday.
With exactly two months of no walk-in visitors to the building, the parking lot outside of city hall was nearly full Monday as people went in to renew car tags, pay water and gas bills and more.
Although it is not required, city officials ask everyone who visits city hall to wear personal protective equipment.
"We would like for them to wear a mask when they come inside the building," Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock said.
With the spread of the coronavirus still a concern, city officials ask everyone to take personal responsibility and practice social distancing when at city hall or any common space.
"Even though the city buildings are reopening and starting to get back to businesses as usual, we ask that you please practice social distancing and take the necessary precautions to keep yourself and those around you safe," Hammock said.
Currently, Tallapoosa County tags and titles can be registered or renewed on Mondays at Tallassee City Hall. Elmore County has not resumed the Tuesday tag and title schedule; however, those services are available at the probate office in Wetumpka.