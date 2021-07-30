Classes begin Wednesday, Aug. 18, for Tallassee City School students. There will be an open house on Tuesday, Aug. 16. At all Tallassee City Schools.
Tallassee Elementary School will hold an open house from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Students at Southside Middle School can attend open house from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Tallassee High School will hold open house from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Freshman orientation will also be held on Aug. 16 beginning at 6 p.m.
High school students can pick up iPads on Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Career Tech Center at 302 Gilmer Avenue.
Southside students in grades 6-8 can pick up iPads on Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. until p.m. at the Career Tech Center. Students in 5th grade will receive an iPad for classroom use on the first day of school. 5th grade iPads will be sent home with students at a later date.
All elementary school students will receive an iPad to be used in the classroom once agreement forms are filled out and returned. Elementary school iPads will be sent home at a later date.
This year, members of the Tallassee Board of Education choose to waive iPad fees for all students.
For more information about open house or iPad pick up, call the school board at 334-283-6864.