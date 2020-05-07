It is National Teacher Appreciation Week and, with schools closed due to COVID-19, Tallassee City Schools held a teacher appreciation to-go lunch and parade for teachers on Tuesday, May 5.
School board office staff and faculty organized the show of appreciation and several students also came out to celebrate their teachers.
"They organized all the schools. It was a joint effort between the central office and all three schools," Shipman said. "To use private funds to provide them with a meal."
Owner of The Wharf Casual Seafood, Noah Griggs Jr., brought the seafood restaurants' food truck and parked it near the BOE office on King Street.
"He parked in the bank parking lot, across from the Board of education office," Shipman said.
One the food was ready, teachers began to drive through and pick up meals with cheers from the crowd of bystanders, six-feet apart of course.
"Teachers drove in and picked up a meal. We did our best to social distance."
Shipman said the event turned into one of Tallassee's favorite events, a parade!
"We had a little parade going on," he said. "All of the administrative staff and school staff from the central office at the schools were all out with placards and posters, and cheering them on."
Tuesday's show of appreciation for area teachers was good for everyone involved.
"It was really nice," Shipman said. "It was a good event."