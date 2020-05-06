Tallassee City Schools is introducing the Meals-to-You program, which offers home-delivery meals to qualifying students while school is closed. The deadline to sign up for the program is Friday, May 8.
This program is a partnership between the school district, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Baylor University. The program is only available to students that are currently enrolled in TCS and are eligible for free or reduced-priced meals.
Meals-to-You meals will be delivered biweekly and each box will contain 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches.
"It's a partnership with Baylor University and it will send meals to families," Tallassee City Schools superintendent, Wade Shipman said.
The school system was handing out free breakfast and lunches to students in three locations across the city on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
"We feel like there is part of the community that can't transport themselves to the schools to pick up these lunches," Shipman said. "We feel like this a way to reach out to those families."
This new meal distribution plan should make it easier to reach all students who qualify for the free meal program.
To sign up for the Meals-to-You, go to https://mealstoyou.org/emergency-meals-to-you-application/
The Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty is working with the school system and state agencies throughout the nation to provide students with nutritious meals, even when school is not in session.