Tallassee City Schools' soft reopening will not be extended. Face-to-face learning will begin Monday for all students who are not enrolled in virtual learning.
The soft opening began at the start of school earlier this month when student groups A and B alternated days they attended school. According to a news release from Tallassee City Schools, superintendent Dr. Brock Nolin said the TCS Reopening Taskforce met Wednesday and determined it was not necessary to continue with the soft opening process. Students who elected to attend face-to-face learning this nine weeks can return Monday.
Masks are required and will be for the foreseeable future, Nolin said.
"Please be aware that just like other districts that have brought the majority of their students into their buildings, we will face some challenges," Nolin said in the release. "It will be next to impossible to socially distance. Though we will try our best, be prepared for some students (or possibly classrooms, grade levels, or even entire schools) to experience the requirement to isolate if deemed necessary."
Nolin said it's important for parents to be understanding during this time.
"Our faculty and staff are striving to provide the best education we can in these circumstances," Nolin said. "We do ask for your grace and patience."