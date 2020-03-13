Tallassee City Schools to close due to coronavirus
Gov. Kay Ivey ordered at a press conference held today at 5 p.m. that all K-12 schools in the state will close for two and a half weeks beginning March 18.
"The safety and well-being of Alabamians is of the utmost importance," she said.
State health officer Dr. Scott Harris said a second coronavirus case was confirmed in Jefferson County and three more cases are being investigated.
Harris said the state has established hotline for people to call who have questions about obtaining coronavirus testing.
The number is 1-888-264-2256 and it will be available beginning tomorrow at 8 a.m.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as needed.
