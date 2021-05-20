Mr. Glass comes with a well-rounded resume including: advanced placement coordinator, special education teacher, alternative program teacher, coaching several sports over his tenure, and also being recognized as an outstanding supporter of the arts by the Wetumpka High Theatre Guild.
Dr. Brock Nolin, Superintendent of TCS, says that “Mr. Glass is a seasoned administrator with a list of sound qualifications on his resume. Having a background in special education and serving as the advancement placement coordinator demonstrates that he knows how to meet the needs of students at all levels. He’s ready to move his family to Tallassee, plug into our community, and be ALL in. I’m excited to add Mr. Glass to the TCS team and look for big things to come at THS”.
Mr. Glass, notes, “I am excited to join the Tallassee Family as the Tallassee High School Principal! I look forward to getting to know everyone and working with the faculty and staff of THS! I am ready to hit the ground running. I am thankful for this opportunity. Go Tigers!”