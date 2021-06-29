The Tallassee Community Library has new ten new computers that available to the public at no charge. The computers were funded through a $20,000 Library Service Technology Act (LSTA) grant. The grant came with a 20 percent match, which was funded through the Blount Foundation and other donations.
"The grant's objective was to replace the computers the library received from the Auburn University BTop grant in 2011.
According to Librarian Margaret Lumpkin, six Apple computers, two HP computers, and one AWE children's learning computer, and a laptop was purchased through the LSTA grant. Software and licensing agreements were also purchased.
"The six Apple computers and the AWE computer are ready for patron use, and patrons are already seeing improvement as they are faster, more reliable, and user friendly," Lumpkin said.
The library has an average of 180 people a month use public computers and printers. There is no cost to use the computers but there is a cost for printing that ranges from .25 cent to $1.
Due to a shipping delay, the two HP computers have not arrived yet. They will replace the staff's older and be used for test proctoring.
"The LSTA grant has helped the library reach its goal in the 5-year plan to keep our technology as current as possible and meet the needs of the people in Tallassee and surrounding areas," Lumpkin said.
According to a user survey, the library computers are meeting patron's needs 100 percent of the time, 68 percent of those who use the computers regularly visit. Of the regular visitor's 90 percent utilize the library's printers.
According to one frequent library visitor, who recently found employment using the library's computers, the facility is vital to many in the community.
"I wouldn't have been able to find a job. I mean, honestly, I don't have a computer at home," Tallassee resident Ladona Myers said. "I have an email, and I have indeed. I have a resume. But, all of that wouldn't have possible without the computers here at the library."
The Tallassee Library is striving to keep its technology as current as possible and has already applied for a second technology grant for the upcoming fiscal year. The second grant will finish replacing computers along with possible tablets for children.
"Come by and see that the Tallassee Library is more than just a place to get a good book, you can also apply for jobs, surf the internet, do your online schooling, print, or fax your document, or just hang out with your own devices on our free WiFi," Lumpkin said.