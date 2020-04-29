The Tallassee Community Library announced today that it will open to the public on Friday, May 1st.
The library will be operating regular business hours, and will be open on Saturday.
The Children's room will also be open.
Library staff will limit the amount of people in the building to 10 people at a time.
To keep both library staff and patrons safe, everyone is asked to wear a mask when visiting the library.
Social distancing will be practiced and only four computers will be available to us. There will also be time limits on the computers. Anyone who needs a computer for longer than 1 hour, will need to contact the library at 334-283-2732 to make special arrangements.