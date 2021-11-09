The Tallassee City Council formally asked for help investigating matters between city employees and or officials at its Tuesday meeting.
The council has had several executive sessions during council meetings in the last three months taking little action. One executive session was held before the council removed Mayor John Hammock as utilities supervisor. Many citizens are talking about issues in and around the Tallassee City Hall in private circles.
Tallassee Mayor Pro Tem Bill Godwin addressed the concerns while seeking the state’s help through a resolution read and approved at the meeting.
“There have been allegations of misconduct or wrongdoings made against certain city officials and employees of the City of Tallassee while acting in their official or employment capacity,” Godwin said. “While the Tallassee City Council has investigated and taken appropriate and necessary action regarding several referenced allegations or wrongdoings, there still remains allegations of misconduct and wrongdoings that have not been resolved.”
The resolution approved by the council instructs the town attorney John Smith to determine the appropriate state agency or agencies for investigation into the allegations. Godwin said if the investigation warranted further action that it should be pursued.
Godwin and members of the council said nothing more about the matter or what the allegations of misconduct or wrongdoings might be.
The council also addressed city employee and officials behavior with a memo.
“[The] purpose is to remind all city officials and employees of what is and what is not acceptable behavior in the workplace,” Godwin said.
The memo will be distributed to employees beginning Wednesday.
Mayor John Hammock was out of town. The Tribune left a message Tuesday night with Hammock seeking comment.