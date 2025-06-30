The City of Tallassee no longer owns the airport and hangar in east Tallassee.
Near the end of Monday’s Tallassee City Council meeting, Mayor Sarah Hill asked for an executive session to discuss a real estate contract and good name and character. The council returned to its regular meeting 15 minutes later and Hill asked for a motion to sell the property for $650,000 to Mavhwk LLC. It was approved unanimously by the council.
According to Tallapoosa County tax maps, the property on Ashurst Bar Road contains 450 acres.
Years ago the Babe Ruth Baseball fields were built on the property. That portion of the property was not part of the sale.
The city had been leasing the property and hangar for about a decade. It has a hangar that was rented out for storage and the property was leased for farming. Hay has been bailed on the property.
The asphalt runway is 3,207 feet long. Small jets need about 4,000 feet to take off. Prop planes can operate on shorter fields.
Alexander City has an airport with a runway of 5,492 feet. Auburn has an airport with runways of 4,000 and 5,200 feet. Tuskegee has an airport with a runway of 5,000 feet. Wetumpka has an airport with runways of 3,000 and 2,800 feet.
Several members of the council said they were displeased with how gas line contractor EQUIX left portions of the project.
“There are potholes all over my ward,” Jeremy Taunton said.
Hill said there are issues with pavement that fills ditches and the way many holes were left in lawns and right of ways.
“I don’t think they should get any more work in town,” Hill said. “There are just too many issues that have not been addressed.”
Hill said the city was in the process of applying for a community development block grant to help replace old waterlines in the Riverside Heights area where water pressure is low.
The city is also applying for a grant to replace a van for the senior center that was totaled in a wreck.
In other action the Tallassee City Council:
• Approved minutes of the June 9 meeting.
• Approved Ashley Hughes to serve the remaining term as municipal public defender, position held by Mike Griggs who took a job with the state.
• Appointed Dillon Carr and Leanne Butler to the Tallassee Redevelopment Authority and reappointed Dr. Steve Burak to the authority.
• Cancel the July 14 council meeting.
The next meeting of the Tallassee City Council is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 28.