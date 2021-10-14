Tallassee councilmember Damian Lamar Carr has been charged with misdemeanor harassment in connection with a neighbor dispute which occurred late last month.
The victim, Bonnie Caldwell, swore out the warrant Thursday, Oct. 7, alleging Carr threatened him during a Sept. 30 confrontation outside of Carr’s 1st Avenue home in Tallassee. Carr was arrested Friday, Oct. 8 and was released after he signed a $300 recognizance bond at the Elmore County Jail.
Documentation of Carr’s arrest and the circumstances surrounding the incident were scanned into court records this week. Caldwell claims a home address elsewhere in Tallassee but owns property next door to Carr, according to tax records. Caldwell said he was again cleaning his property of litter when he approached Car.
“I then saw Damian Carr who is the city councilman for that ward out in his yard on 1st Avenue,” Caldwell wrote in his statement. “I drove down the road to tell him I was cleaning my property again and asked what (Carr) was doing to stop the vandalism, illegal activities, loitering, littering, theft in this area.” Caldwell said he has had previous conversations with Carr about the issue.
The complaint says the dispute escalated and Caldwell said Carr threatened violence.
Caldwell contacted the Tallassee Police Department on Oct. 5 to file a report. When contacted, Carr declined to comment about the matter.