Tallassee High School Class of 2023 valedictorian Harper Davis has “thoroughly enjoyed” her time at Tallassee but can’t wait to see what the future holds.
Davis’ entire childhood and academic career has centered around Tallassee and its schools. In just a couple months she will be walking the capstone at the University of Alabama. But Davis understands it is just the beginning of the rest of her life.
“Part of me will be sad,” she said. “Tallassee is all I have ever known, but the other part of me can not wait for myself and my classmates to start a new beginning. College is where you really find yourself. Yes you have your lifelong dreams from high school but college is where you meet people with your same interests. I’m so excited for my classmates and myself to see what that brings.”
Davis said one of her role models has been her mother Daphne Davis who teaches history at Tallassee.
“My mom has been an amazing addition to my life,” Davis said. “She has always been there for me no matter what.”
April Powell was Davis’ AP language teacher in her junior year, and Powell pushing her to be better really paid off.
“She was an amazing teacher in the classroom,” Davis said. “She really held me to a higher standard. My English part of my ACT went up six points because of her. She was incredible. She really prepared me for my dual enrollment classes as far as English classes.”
Davis said she has already completed dual enrollment classes in English 101 and 102 with high marks thanks to Powell.
Davis also looks up Jennifer Whittington.
“She is the definition of a Godly woman,” Davis said. “She is the sweetest soul I have ever met.”
Davis said she hopes she inspired her classmates and others to do well in just more than the classroom. Davis worked hard in school even though she said her studies “came natural and (she) was really good at math.”
“I really hope I can show my classmates that if you work hard enough you can do anything,” Davis said.
Davis already has plans for her next phase in life — to complete her undergraduate studies in public health at Alabama then go to pharmacy school at Auburn.
Auburn will satisfy Davis’ grandparents and the two-school approach will help with career goals.
“For a long time I was pretty set on being an actuary, like majoring in mathematics and being essentially a statistician,” Davis said. “But the more I got to thinking about it, I just really didn’t want a desk job for my whole life. I felt like I also had always been interested in medicine. I felt like pharmacy was a good mix between the math of figuring out dosages and you have the medicine of being a pharmacist.”
Davis held leadership positions in several clubs and organizations at Tallassee. She threw the discus, shot put and javelin for the track team and was a cheerleader before becoming a majorette her senior year.
“Ever since I was little I wanted to twirl, but I got into eighth grade and most of my friends wanted to be cheerleaders,” Davis said. “I loved my time as cheerleader and do not regret that by any means. I’m glad I got to experience both.”
Davis said the experience with the Tallassee band has given her the approach to take at Alabama since she will only know a handful of people when she gets there.
“With the band, it was a whole different experience,” Davis said. “I remember being worried that they wouldn’t accept me — I was new, I was a senior, I was coming in as a rookie. I remember being so scared they wouldn’t accept me and see me as an outsider. The band was so welcoming. They were amazing. I couldn’t ask for a better experience. It showed me the good of the world.”