What happens to vehicles and equipment owned by a city when it's no longer needed or beyond repair?
Because taxpayer funds were used, the vehicles can’t be given away and the city is required to seek the best possible price. It’s a process similar to bidding on a construction project.
Currently, the City of Tallassee has 11 items, mainly automobiles no longer in use and is continuing to seek silent bids. They were slated to be sold by the last council meeting.
“We did not receive any bids,” Tallassee Mayor Sarah Hill said. “We will extend this another month and offer some additional advertising.”
The property has already been declared surplus and no longer needed by the Tallassee City Council. The vehicles available through the auction are two 2011 Ford Crown Victoria, a 2007 Dodge Charger, a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500, a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, a 2003 Chevrolet Impala, a 1999 Jeep Cherokee, a 2003 Dodge Durango, a 1989 Ford Street Sweeper, a 1993 Ford F600 Dump Truck and a 1995 Ford F350 pickup.
Tallassee city clerk Whitney Pitchford said the vehicles are either no longer needed by the city or no longer operable. The Alabama Municipal Insurance Corporation insures the City of Tallassee vehicles and equipment and has guidelines for what is required to be insured.
“AMIC explained to me that if the vehicle is not working and can not be moved, we don’t have to have it insured,” Pitchford said. “Because they are not able to be moved, we actually don’t have to have insurance on those. They don’t work. If they could be moved, we would have to keep insurance on them.”
Pitchford is responsible for ensuring the bidding process for the surplus vehicles is fair.
“We are doing a sealed bid auction,” Pitchford said. “Potential buyers can view the vehicles at the city shop. If still interested, they submit a sealed bid to be opened by the council.”
A bid must have a name, identifying information, contact information and what the buyer is willing to pay for a vehicle. It is then placed in a sealed envelope and given to Pitchford. She will store the sealed bids until the council opens them.
Currently a date to open the bids hasn’t been determined. The council was in agreement to extend the bidding for another month to allow for more advertising. Pitchford said the deadline would not be extended much beyond a month.
If no bids are received, the council may be forced to have a longer window for the process.
“When the council opens them, whoever has the highest bid wins,” Pitchford said.
The council is responsible for how the revenue from the auction is used.
“The council at that time will determine if the funds will go back to the department it came from,” Pitchford said. “For example if it was a police vehicle it might go back to the police department.”