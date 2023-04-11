Tallassee city leaders are breathing a little easier.
Thanks to a $9.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration work can begin replacing the 17.75 miles of cast iron gas lines remaining in the Elmore County portion of Tallassee.
Friday, Linda Daugherty left Washington D.C. to award $22 million of $200 million in grant funding available in the PHMSA Natural Gas Distribution Infrastructure Safety and Modernization Grants. In Tallassee, Daugherty surprised officials from Tallassee, Graysville, Lanett, Cordova and Fultondale.
“It is not easy to navigate the federal grant process,” Daugherty said. “You took on the challenge and you were successful. It was designed to provide $200 million to communities like yours across the country, not all communities received a grant.”
The $200 million in grants will replace more than 1,000 miles of pipe across the country.
The City of Tallassee received $9.7 million in grant monies.
Mayor Sarah Hill said the issue came to prominence in May 2021 as Tallassee High School was set to host senior awards day in the school’s gymnasium.
“The City of Tallassee narrowly avoided a catastrophe,” Hill said. “Seniors were there to receive scholarships and to be recognized for their hard work for 12 years.”
Seniors were joined by family, extended families and friends.
“There were multiple generations there,” Hill said. “Our school administration, our teachers and other guests were there when the smell of gas started permeating throughout the building.”
The awards ceremony was moved and nothing happened.
“But it brought forth to our city council and to our citizens what an issue this could be,” Hill said. “Over the last three years the city has spent over $650,000 to work on old cast iron gas pipes.”
But it wasn’t enough to replace the 35 miles of cast-iron gas lines in the city, nor was the 2020 $4.1 million bond issued to correct the problem.
“We knew we had to change our tactics because we couldn’t get as much done as we wanted,” Hill said.
The City of Tallassee has been working with engineering group CDG on many projects including gas lines for the last several years. CDG noticed a new grant program from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
“Last year I signed this grant application enthusiastically hoping we would be a recipient,” Hill said.
CDG’s Randy Spence compiled the necessary information for the grant and noticed Tallassee had more than half its gas system still using antiquated cast-iron, some installed almost a century ago.
“Based on my research, of the non-profit gas entities, they have the highest percentage of cast-iron gas lines still in use in the state,” Spence said. “Spire has more cast-iron but nobody has more percentage wise.”
Daugherty said the grants were needed, especially in rural areas to help address safety issues.
“When you put a piece of pipe in the ground for a long period of time and you can’t see it — you have to wonder what is going on,” Daugherty said. “We know there are certain types of pipe that are prone to leak. When you leak natural gas, that can be very dangerous to a community. We wanted to create a first of its kind grant program that would assist communities in replacing some of this risky pipe.”
Alabama House of Representatives District 31 Rep. Troy Stubbs said he is proud to see the grant come to Elmore County.
“It’s wonderful to see bi-partisan legislation from the federal level that can benefit our people here in District 31 and Elmore County,” Stubbs said. “This is just an example of hard work and effort put forth by a city council and mayor who saw a need to protect and provide safety for their citizens. They were successful in receiving this grant of $9.7 million which I think will go a long way in their projects.”
Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission (CARPDC) executive director Greg Clark has been working with Tallassee for years. He has helped Tallassee navigate the grant process for community development block grants from several organizations for current projects in Tallassee. While CARPDC didn’t help with the USDOT grant, Clark said Friday’s grant is very much a positive.
“For a community this size, it is big,” Clark said. “It is a very big boost for the town. Grants on this scale are very competitive. The grant was awarded on a lot of different levels. They see promise and big returns for their investment.”
Clark said the grant addresses an issue state grants couldn’t begin to fix and now potentially makes the city more appealing for other grant funding.
“You are easing up and fixing an issue you know has been on the books for a while,” Clark said. “Tallassee is known for having a lot of infrastructure issues. Over several administrations they have all been trying to help, but this is a big boom. It opens options for other opportunities. There are a lot of things that can happen.”
Now city leaders, with help from engineers such as CDG’s Jeff Harrision, can begin to look at other issues that could be addressed with remaining $3 million of the 2020 bond issued for water, sewer and gas.
“It gets to prioritization now,” Harrison said. “There are several things it could go towards.”
Harrison is currently helping the city through the renovation to the wastewater treatment lagoons. The water filter treatment is another project on the horizon for city leaders.
Hill is working with Harrison and other city employees including utilities supervisor James Gardner to reorganize the list of infrastructure needs.
“It is a water, gas and sewer bond,” Hill said. “We can allocate the funds to projects where there is a need. We are currently looking to see where our next greatest need is.”
Hill said the $9.7 million grant will help every citizen of Tallassee and those on city utilities.
“This will improve the lives of our residents so much because instead of continuously taking out bonds that will require us to pay them back for 20 years,” Hill said. “We will be able to get big chunks of this cast-iron pipe out to make sure we can put in the best and safest that we can.”