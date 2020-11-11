Many people in Tallassee know Lexii Hutchinson for her popular sweet treats. Now, the innovative young woman has published a cookbook, The LNC Cookbook.
LNC is an acronym for Lexii’s Nutty Creations. The 110-page cookbook features over 100 sweet recipes.
Hutchinson began writing her cookbook this summer, and by fall, it was ready for purchase.
“I started writing the book in July of this year and released it on Oct. 25,” she said. “I made a cookbook because I have a lot of people asking about how did I learn how to bake and where I get my recipes from.”
Initially, Hutchinson’s recipes came from relatives, but she quickly made them her own.
“When I first started out baking, my recipes came from family members but as time went on, I started taking those recipes and changing them to become my own,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson, a 2019 graduate, found her passion for confection at Tallassee High School during a cupcake contest.
“We all got judged off of our cupcakes by some random teachers in the school and whoever the judges liked got bonus points, and I got the bonus points,” Hutchinson explained.
The young entrepreneur first started helping others cook in 2018 and her audience quickly grew through social media.
“I have a baking group on Facebook where I teach people how to bake via Facebook live each week and I’m now up to 1,000 members,” Hutchinson said. “Each student has to pay a $20 membership fee to enter the group.”
While Hutchinson loves to cook sweet treats, she is not big on eating the creations. With over 100 recipes on hand, only one is her favorite.
“My favorite recipe in the book would have to be my red velvet recipe because that’s like the only dessert I’ll eat,” she said. “I’m not big on sweets but I love to make them. The majority of the things I bake, I don’t eat.”
When Hutchinson isn’t cooking or writing, she stays involved with the community through pop-up shops, like the Halloween Pop-Up Shop that was held at the 1220 Events Center.
To pick up a copy of The LNC Cookbook go to
https://enchantedchantelcollection.bigcartel.com/product/lnc-cookbook