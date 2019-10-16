The class of 2000 was celebrated during the annual Tallassee High School Homecoming.
Festivities began the evening before the annual homecoming parade with the annual bonfire scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the high school.
On Friday activities began early with a homecoming pep rally inside the high school gym with the class of 2000 celebrating its 20-year reunion.
With local residents lining Barnett Blvd., the homecoming parade began at the high school at 1 p.m.
Orliyah Poole was crowned as Tallassee High School's 2019 Homecoming Queen prior to Friday night's game between the Tigers and the Rebels from Rehobeth High School.