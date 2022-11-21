The “Pride of Tallassee” of Tallassee High School Marching Band marched in the annual Parade of Lights Christmas Parade in Fort Worth, Texas Sunday to kick off the holiday season in Texas.
The ‘Pride of Tallassee’ represented Tallassee and Alabama as one of 100 entries in the parade. It is estimated more than 200,000 people lined Fort Worth streets for the televised parade.
The band also visited the Fort Worth Stockyards and a NHL hockey game as part of the trip to the Lone Star State.
The Parade of Lights was first staged in 1983 by Downtown Fort Worth, Inc. as a means to help change perceptions of the Central Business District. At that time, downtown stakeholders realized that a unifying event such as the Parade of Lights would provide an opportunity for residents and visitors alike to see downtown as a place of celebration, entertainment, fun and relaxation.
In 2017 the parade moved from the Friday after Thanksgiving to the Sunday before Thanksgiving so as to interfere with downtown shopping.
The event is partly credited with bringing new attention to Fort Worth and its downtown where nearly 96 percent of space in buildings is occupied by businesses, restaurants, apartments and offices.