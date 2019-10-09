It's been said time and again, "No place does homecoming like Tallassee does homecoming." Homecoming week is upon us. Coordinators at Tallassee High School have set the date for Friday and plans for the homecoming pep rally, bonfire and parade are already in place.
Festivities will begin the evening before the annual homecoming parade with the annual bonfire scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the high school.
On Friday activities will begin early with a homecoming pep rally inside the high school gym. The class of 2000 is celebrating its 20-year reunion and will host this year's pep rally.
The homecoming parade will begin at the high school at 1 p.m. and end in East Tallassee at city hall.