The score was 4-4, but the match was not over.
Toni Nelson, University of Alabama sophomore from Tallassee, would later win her first match 6-4, but in that moment, it did not feel so certain.
“We're really trying to focus on positivity,” Nelson said. “That's one of the main goals for all of us, that even when you're losing, they want us to keep a positive mindset. Because then if you show any kind of negativity, it'll give your opponent the upper hand because they can tell you’re stressed or you're kind of iffy on the win.”
This is Nelson’s first year playing wheelchair tennis. While she said it’s fun, it's also not easy. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, she goes to the gym at 7 a.m. for weightlifting.
Then later that afternoon, she meets back up with her teammates for practice from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. For the first 30 minutes of practice, they warm up, and the rest of the time they play matches.
“Tennis in general is not as easy as it looks. I figured it would be easy to get; this sport is hard,” she said. “My hands are covered in nothing but blisters from pushing the chair and holding the racket.”
Wheelchair tennis shares the same rules as tennis, except the ball can bounce two times, instead of once. The first weekend of October they had the Alabama Open Tournament. The second weekend in November they will have another tournament called the Collegiate Invitational.
However, Nelson said with tennis being a spring sport, right now they are just easing into things. Once it’s springtime, they will play almost every week and also travel for tournaments in places like Florida and Louisiana.
Raymond Rowell, sophomore at Auburn University, has been friends with Nelson since middle school and they also grew up together through high school. Rowell said Nelson taking up tennis is not surprising — she has always had a competitive spirit and also a determination to rise above what people expect.
“That's one of the biggest things that I admire about her is her confidence and her determination to set herself aside from that societal narrative [of what] she has to be. ‘She can't do this; she can't do that.’ In her mind, like I said before, it’s ‘I can. I can and I will,’” Rowell said.
Formerly, Nelson was a part of the Pride of Tallassee Marching Band as a clarinet player and, for her last two years, color guard. Rowell said she tried out for color guard a couple of times before getting on the team junior year.
“She kept going through and she was like, ‘I'm not going to accept no. I'm not going to accept that I can't do it. I'm gonna make this team.’” Rowell said. “And she said that, ‘I'm gonna make this team’ and her junior and senior year she made it.’”
Originally, Nelson’s plan was to join the marching band at University of Alabama as well. However, she was waitlisted for instrument and did not make the color guard. But this coming April, Nelson said she is going to try for color guard again because “third times the charm, hopefully.”
Outside of her interest in tennis and color guard, Nelson is also involved with UA ballroom, the Crimson Tide ballroom dancers, the UA treble chorus, Alpha Lambda Delta, Parker-Adams program and Young Americans for Freedom.
“I've juggled a lot of clubs on top of keeping a 4.0 [GPA],” she said.
Currently, Nelson is studying criminal justice and she wants to go to law school after graduation. Nelson said she is still deciding what kind of law she wants to go into, but at some point in her career she would like to be a judge.
Even with her plans of joining the band, Nelson said she will continue wheelchair tennis for the rest of college. While she didn’t know anything about tennis before joining, she said she is glad they spotted her at UA’s “Get on Board Day.”
“They saw me walking with my walker,” Nelson said. “They were like, ‘Hey, you want to try wheelchair tennis,’ and so then I started going to their practices and getting more involved in it. Now, I'm a member.”