A Monday evening traffic stop in Tallassee turned into a drug seizure for the Tallassee Police Department.
A patrol officer stopped Mark Shannon Langley, 60, of Tallassee, on Gilmer Avenue. Langley was found to be in possession of 42.3 grams of crystal meth and three firearms. Tallassee Police Lt. Jon Rawls said Tuesday it is one of the larger seizures of crystal meth the department has seen in some time.
“It’s a big deal because it was a trafficking weight,” Rawls said. “It wasn’t for personal consumption.”
Langley was charged with trafficking in methamphetamines, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.
Alabama law describes trafficking methamphetamine as, “Any person who knowingly sells, manufactures, delivers or brings into this state, or who is knowingly in actual or constructive possession of, 28 grams or more of [methamphetamine] or of any mixture containing [methamphetamine], is guilty of a felony.”
The mandatory sentence if found guilty of having more than 28 grams of methamphetamine but less than 500 grams is three years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
According to court records Langley pleaded guilty to unlawful distribution of a controlled substance in 1997.
Langley was transported to the Elmore County Jail and as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday has no bond available to him.