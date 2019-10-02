According to court documents, Larry Hutchinson, 63, of Tallassee, was charged with second-degree rape Sept. 24.
Hutchinson is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with a member of the opposite sex, who was less than 16 years of age but more than 12 years of age, and who was incapable of consent.
Hutchinson was transported to Tallapoosa County Jail without incident where he was released. No further information is available at this time.
According to investigators at the Tallassee Police Department, this is an ongoing investigation. Hutchinson is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.