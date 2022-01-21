A shooting in the Wetumpka Walmart parking lot Thursday night has claimed the life of one man.
Police were called to the parking lot around 11 p.m. Once there, they found Centell Winston, 42 of Tallassee, inside his SUV, dead of a gunshot wound.
According to Wetumpka police chief Greg Benton, this is the first homicide in Wetumpka in over three years.
Winston’s cousin, Robert Hays Jr., said he was “a pretty cool dude.”
Another shooting in a Walmart parking lot took place in Montgomery Wednesday afternoon. Police have not said if the two shootings are linked.
According to Benton, police do not have any suspects at this time.
As stated in Alabama Code Title 13A, Criminal Code § 13A-5-40, “murder committed by or through the use of a deadly weapon while the victim is in a vehicle” is a capital offense.