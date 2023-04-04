A single-vehicle vehicle crash Sunday has claimed the life of a Tallassee man.
According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Xavier C. Chappell, 30, of Tallassee, was fatally injured when he was struck by an unknown vehicle while walking in the roadway in Macon County.
The incident occurred at approximately 10:28 p.m. Sunday, according to ALEA, and Chappell was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The vehicle that struck Chappell left the scene and is still unknown at this time. The crash occurred on Macon County Road 10, approximately four miles north of Hurtsboro, in Macon County.
Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division are investigating the incident.
If you have any information concerning this crash, please contact ALEA at 334-676-7250.