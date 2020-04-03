Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock and Tallassee police chief Matthew Higgins announced city officials are implementing a curfew for the city which will be in effect from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. beginning Monday until further notice.
Hammock said he never imagined he would have to take these measures but with the recent coronavirus health crisis, it had to be done.
"Never when I took office in 2016 would I have ever I thought I would be talking to you about this (Friday morning)," Hammock said. "These are unprecedented times and calls for unprecedented measures."
Hammock said he and Higgins decided to put this curfew in place.
"This is an executive order that myself and the chief (Mathew Higgins) will be signing," Hammock said.
With many other states issuing shelter in place orders, Hammock said if Gov. Kay Ivey issues an order that surpasses this curfew, the city will adjust follow those orders.
"If the governor puts in place a stay at home order that is more stringent, that will supersede our executive order, and if she comes out with it before Monday, we will not sign this order, so we are going to wait until the close of business on Monday at 4 o'clock," Hammock said.
According to Higgins, this measure will better protect those who live in the community against the coronavirus.
"At this time, we feel like for the safety of our citizens this benefits us the most at this time," Higgins said.
Many people have to go to and from work during the hours of the curfew and exceptions will be made for area workers who have already been deemed essential by Ivey.
"Essential employees and employees driving to and from work, there will some exemptions in that," Higgins said.
Because Tallassee is home to several manufacturing sites that operate around the clock, employees traveling to and from work will need identification for travel.
"We have some factories in town that work odd hours, we are going to ask those businesses to make sure that their employees have some sort of identification or a letter stating that they are on a shift that requires them to be out at 2 or 3 in the morning," Higgins said.
Officials are hopeful citizens follow this mandate.
"We are hoping this is something that we will not have to enforce, that the citizens will comply," Higgins said. "This is for everybody's safety."
According to Higgins, this curfew is a matter of public safety.
"This is not something we take lightly," he said. "We are trying to best what's best at this time."
Failure to follow this curfew could result in a $500 fine.
"We will be out," Higgins said. "We will be making stops."
Both Hammock and Higgins hope the curfew will be lifted sooner than later.
"Hopefully this will not last long," Higgins said.
Hammock said the curfew will be in place until the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases begins to decrease and it is deemed safe.
"We are doing what think will keep the people of Tallassee and surrounding areas safe," Hammock said.