Tallassee Mayor John Hammock is suing the City of Tallassee and its council for wrongful termination and libel and slander.
Hammock claims in a federal lawsuit filed Nov. 24 the Tallassee City Council and its members violated his 14th Amendment Rights to procedural due process and for “maliciously publishing false accusations against the mayor.”
The lawsuit filed in the northern division of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Alabama lists Tallassee councilmembers Jeremy Taunton, Sarah Hill, Damian Carr, Bill Hall, Terrel Brown, Bill Godwin and Fred Randall Hughey and the City of Tallassee as defendants.
In court documents, Hammock asserts “his termination on Oct. 12, was against the City of Talllassee’s ordinances, policies and practices concerning employment and termination.” The documents state Hammock’s attorney Julian L. McPhillips Jr. wrote on Nov. 9 to the members of the city council.
“Mayor Hammock was entitled to a notice in writing of the council’s intention to dismiss him, including, but not limited to, the date and time of the hearing, the grounds of disciplinary action, the notice of right to appear and be represented, a notice of right to respond and a notice of right to present evidence,” the letter to the council stated. “This right applies
to both classified and unclassified employees.”
The council held several executive sessions where the council and Hammock were present before the Oct. 12 meeting where the council removed Hammock as utilities supervisor. What was discussed in those executive sessions has not been disclosed.
Alabama law states a municipal utilities supervisor is appointed by the municipality’s council and that it can be the mayor.
Hammock wants an award of damages for “back and front pay, benefits and mental anguish.”
Hammock is also seeking damages for “malicious actions and publications” by the council and city causing “unwarranted disgrace, ridicule, odium or contempt in the estimation of his friends.”
“The defendants have also orally defamed the plaintiff’s good character,” court documents state.
The malicious actions and publications are related to the council’s Nov. 9 request into allegations against Hammock and other City of Tallassee officials.
City officials have said they are aware of the suit.
The Tallassee Tribune has left a message with Hammock seeking comment.