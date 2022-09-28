The textile mill destroyed by a 2016 fire is going to be cleaned up.
The Tallassee City Council approved giving LHVC, LLC the property for cleanup and redevelopment at its Tuesday council meeting.
“For the last two months we have been working with a company out of Birmingham to discuss the opportunity to sign over the mill property to them in exchange for them cleaning up the property and investing in it,” Mayor Sarah Hill said. “This is an absolutely wonderful opportunity for the City of Tallassee to get the site cleaned up at no cost to us and their intent for the future, I believe it would be a marvelous thing for the future.”
Councilwoman Linda Mosher has gone to Birmingham and visited some of the properties the company has cleaned up.
“I think it will be great,” Mosher said. Everything they have done is wonderful.”
Hill said the initial investment for cleanup by LHVC, LLC is estimated to be between $7 million and $9 million.
The eventual redevelopment will be multiple buildings including a museum showcasing the history of the property, an event venue, a boardwalk, and multiple industrial and business offices. The future investment for redevelopment is estimated to be between $20 million and $50 million.
2023 budget
The city council approved a tight budget for fiscal year 2023 based on projected revenues of $11,792,320. The measure does not include any increases for business licenses.
“We were very conservative with our revenue projections,” Hill said. “It is still going to be a tight budget but I’m confident we will be able to do it.”
The budget could still need amendments as the city doesn’t yet know the actual increase of employee health insurance. The council is estimating a seven and half percent increase in healthcare insurance.
“There will be some adjustments,” Councilman Bill Godwin said. “This is pretty much it.”
In other action the Tallassee City Council:
• Approved minute of the Sept. 13 meeting and Sept. 20 work session.
• Approved a new burial policy at the city cemetery where there will be no burials on Sunday and notification of Saturday burials must occur by 3 p.m. Thursday.
• Approved sidewalk repairs on North Dubious Street and at C.C. Blaylock and Second Avenue.
• Approved a new computer server for city hall.
• Approved use of city hall property for the Tallassee High School homecoming candlelight vigil on Oct. 6 and for the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce FallFest on Oct. 15.
• Approved trick or treat for 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
• Approved increasing fee for police reports.