The City of Tallassee announced Wednesday, March 18, that City Hall would be closed to in-person visits. There will be no municipal court cases heard on March 20, April 3 or April 10, as city officials follow state guidelines to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.
If you are scheduled to appear in Tallassee Municipal Court on one of three dates, your case will be continued and you will receive notification in the mail with a new court date.
Contact the Office of the Magistrate at 334-283-5425 to make court-ordered payments and to confirm your new court date.