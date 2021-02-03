Tallassee Nutrition, located at 11 S Ann Ave., opened its doors Friday. The specialty drink shop offers a wide array of beverages.
Owner Kacie Mackey lives in Auburn and is from Alex City. Now she is making a presence in Tallassee after realizing the potential it has to offer.
"A couple of my friends own some shops in Auburn and Opelika and we were looking for a spot that probably needed, or wanted something like this, and we chose Tallassee," she said.
The nutrition shop offers a variety of teas, coffees, meal replacements, and more.
Perhaps the most popular drinks on the shop's menu are the Loaded Teas.
"These are what people kind of go crazy for," Mackey said.
The loaded teas are only 24 calories, no sugar, and have 175-200 milligrams of caffeine.
"We can lower that," Mackey said about the caffeine in the teas. "There are ways to do that or no caffeine."
For customers who are seeking an alternative to a traditional meal, Tallassee nutrition offers meal replacement shakes.
"They are basically meal replacements. They are typically 200-250 calories, 24-27 grams of protein."
Tallassee Nutrition also offers beauty and specialty drinks, which contain collagen and protein.
"They are similar to the loaded teas but they don't have as much concentrate in them so they have less caffeine," Mackey said.
According to Mackey, Tallassee Nutrition gets the ingredients for its drinks through a nationally known company.
"It's a company called Herbalife," she said.
Herbalife Nutrition is a global multi-level marketing corporation that develops and sells dietary supplements, and it is a leading nutrition and weight management company that has been supporting healthy lifestyles since 1980.
"Everything is low-carb, low-sugar, or no sugar," Mackey said.