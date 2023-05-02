Illegal drugs were seized by the Tallassee Police Department.
The Tallassee Police Department’s SWAT and Narcotics Unit arrested Justin Lee Curtis, 35, of Tallassee. The arrest was the result of an undercover operation.
“We did a controlled buy,” Tallassee Police Lt. Jon Rawls said. “We obtained an arrest and search warrant for his residence on Butler Street.”
While arresting Curtis, law enforcement found illegal drugs in the Butler Street residence.
“We found methamphetamine, gabapentin, marijuana and assorted paraphernalia,” Rawls said.
Curtis was charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rawls said additional arrests are possible.
According to Elmore County Jail records, Curtis posted a $42,000 bond Friday morning.
Also according to court records, Curtis pled guilty to selling drug paraphernalia in Talladega County in 2017 and was ordered to serve nine months in jail. Curtis was also given a suspended sentence of 18 months after he was released.