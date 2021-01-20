Jan. 18
Advice was given after a call for a verbal altercation in E Patton Street.
An assignment was complete following residential extra patrol on Redden Avenue.
Negative contact was made following a call for a complaint of gunfire on Parker Street.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on 1st Street.
An assignment was complete following a follow up investigation on Barnett Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Notasulga Road.
TPD conducted business extra patrol on Gilmer Avenue.
Negative contact was made following a complaint of gunfire on Herren Street.
TPD conducted business extra patrol on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given following a citizen assist on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue
TPD conducted business extra patrol on Gilmer Avenue.
Negative contact was made following a noise complaint on 1st Avenue.
TPD made negative contact while assisting another agency on Notasulga Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
An assignment was complete following residential extra patrol on Riverside Drive.
Jan. 17
A report and an arrest were made for a domestic dispute on Washington St.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Burt Mill Road.
Officers made negative contact on a follow up on Rickey Lane.
The roadway was cleared following a call for a cable line in roadway on Little Road.
Advice was given following a call for harassment on N Ann Avenue.
Advice was given following a walk in on Barnett Boulevard.
Advice was given following a call for disorderly subject at Community Hospital.
A report was made for a runaway juvenile on Barnett Boulevard.
An accident report was made following a vehicle accident on Notasulga Road.
Advice was given for a civil matter on Grimes Street.
Advice given for a noise complaint on Friendship Road.
Advice was given following a call for trespassing on Paxton Drive.
Advice given for a noise complaint on Dorman Avenue.
Negative contact was made on a follow up on Rickey Lane.
A call was ongoing at the end of shift for a domestic dispute on E Patton Street.
TPD conducted business extra patrol on Redden Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD made a citizen assist on Barnett Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Officers responded to a commercial alarm on Hickory Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD conducted business extra patrol Jordan Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD conducted residential extra patrol on Riverside Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD conducted residential extra patrol on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD conducted residential extra patrol on Sims Avenue.
TPD conducted business extra patrol on Freeman Avenue.
TPD conducted residential extra patrol on Wall Street.
TPD conducted business extra patrol on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given for a suspicious vehicle on Delta Road.
TPD conducted residential extra patrol on Gilmer Avenue.
Officers responded to a residential alarm on W James Street.
Negative contact was made for a suspicious person on N Ann Avenue.
Advice was given for a suspicious vehicle/person on Gilmer Avenue.
Jan. 16
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
The roadway was clear following debris in roadway on Central Boulevard.
TPD made an escort on E B Payne Sr Drive.
A felony arrest was made on Barnett Boulevard.
Information was exchanged following a private property accident on Gilmer Avenue.
A report and a warrant arrest were made following a domestic complaint on 1st Avenue.
TPD worked detail - funeral escort on Friendship Road.
TPD assisted following a walk in on Barnett Boulevard.
An assignment was complete following an open door on Gilmer Avenue.
A report and a warrant arrest were made for a domestic dispute on Hilda Street.
TPD assisted with a medical call on Barnett Boulevard.
TPD was called to Macedonia Road for an unfounded complaint of animal cruelty.
Negative contact was made on a follow up on Rickey Lane.
Officers made negative contact following a call for animal control on Gilmer Avenue.
Negative contact was made following an attempt to contact on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Central Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Apple Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
An abandoned vehicle was tagged on N Ann Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A residence on Paxton drive was secure following extra patrol residential.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Ashurst Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Barnett Boulevard.
Business secure x 9 following extra patrol business on Gilmer Avenue.
Business secure x 5 following extra patrol business on Gilmer Avenue.
Jan. 15
TPD assisted a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
An arrest and a report were made for a domestic dispute on Wood Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
An assignment was complete following extra patrol on Redden Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Godwin Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Friendship Road.
The road was clear following a call for livestock in roadway on Little Road.
A citizen assist was made on Barnett Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A written warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD directed traffic on the Fitzpatrick Bridge.
A written warning was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD gave extra patrol on N Wesson Street.
TPD gave extra patrol on Noble Road.
A report was made for a domestic incident on Jacob Court.
TPD gave an escort on Cherokee Trail.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Lower Tuskegee Road.
A report was made for theft on Notasulga Road.
Negative contact was made after TPD assisted another agency on Rushing Circle.
TPD answered a false alarm call on S Tallassee Dr.
A report for theft was made on Gilmer Avenue.
An assignment was complete following a business check on Notasulga Road.
TPD gave extra patrol on E Patton Street.
Advice was given for a suspicious vehicle on Story Street.
TPD gave extra patrol residential on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Friendship Road.
A supplement report was made following a walk in on Barnett Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A vehicle was towed following an abandoned vehicle on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was issued following a traffic stop on Friendship Road.
A report and an arrest were made for a domestic dispute on Roosevelt Street.
Advice was given for a prowler on Riverside Avenue.
A warrant arrest was made on Barnett Boulevard.
TPD gave extra patrol business on Notasulga Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on friendship Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given for a suspicious vehicle on Hornsby Lane.
Advice was given following a call for animal control on AL Hwy 229.
Jan. 14
Advice was given for a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
TPD gave extra patrol to businesses on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given for a suspicious vehicle on Yates Dam Road.
A report was made for a domestic dispute on 2nd Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A report was made for a domestic dispute on Cliff Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Friendship Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on S Harper Street.
A report and an arrest were made for loitering on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Notasulga Road.
Advice was given for a suspicious person on Lower Tuskegee Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Central Boulevard.
A warrant arrest and a report were made for a suspicious person on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given following a call for livestock in roadway on Rednose Rock Drive.
Officers answered a false alarm call on Twin Creeks Drive.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given for a suspicious vehicle on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Jan. 13
A report was made for a stolen vehicle on Worthington Circle.
TPD answered an alarm call on Lilly Avenue.
Negative contact was made following an attempt to contact on Notasulga Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Central Boulevard.
TPD gave detail / funeral escort on Friendship Road.
Advice was given for a citizen inquiry on Sims Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Central Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on N Ann Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Friendship Road.
Officers advised following a welfare check on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Jordan Avenue.
Officers advised following a call for trespassing on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD assist another agency on Stewart Street.
An assignment was complete following a call for a suspicious person on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on King Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on E Patton Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Notasulga Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Macedonia Road.
An abandoned vehicle was tagged and towed on John Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Main Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Main Street.
A report was made for criminal mischief on Paxton Drive.
TPD assisted another agency on E Patton Street.
TPD responded to a civil matter on Redden Avenue.
Advice was given for a suspicious vehicle on Notasulga Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Oak Heights Road.
A report was made for a domestic incident on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD gave extra patrol to businesses on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD gave extra patrol to business on Notasulga Road.
Jan. 12
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD gave extra patrol to business on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD answered a false residential alarm call on W James Street.
Officers assisted a motorist on Jordan Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A report was made for a domestic dispute on Jacob Court.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given for a domestic dispute on Grimes Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Jordan Avenue.
A warrant arrest was made on Barnett Boulevard.
An assignment was complete following a follow up on Macedonia Road.
Negative contact was made for a suspicious person on Quail Run Drive.
Advice was given following a walk in on Barnett Boulevard.
Advice was given following a walk in on Barnett Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Main Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Notasulga Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Central Boulevard.
An abandoned vehicle was red tagged on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given following a welfare check on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on 7th Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on N Ann Avenue.
A warrant arrest was made on Barnett Boulevard.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Central Boulevard.
Negative contact was made following a follow up on E Patton Street.
Negative contact was made for a call for animal control AL Hwy 229.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Negative contact was made following an arrest attempt on Joy Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Apple Avenue.
TPD assisted another agency on E Patton St.
TPD responded to a civil matter on Redden Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD gave extra patrol to residential on 1st & 2nd Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Freeman Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Central Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop Barnett Boulevard.
A supplement report was made for recovery of stolen property on 4th Street.
TPD made a citizen assist on Riverside Avenue.
A report was made after officers responded to call for Menacing on Rosemere Drive.
Jan. 11
A warrant arrest was made on 4th Street.
Assignment was complete after animal control was called to Little Road.
Assignment was complete after officers answered a call for a civil dispute on Cliff Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Central Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Wall Street.
A report was made for animal cruelty on Macedonia Road.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Officers answered a false alarm call on Noble Road.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given following a follow up on Macedonia Road .
TPD answered a false alarm call on Noble Road.
Advice was given following a follow up on Noble Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Central Boulevard.
A report was made for burglary on Apple Avenue.
Officers answered an alarm call on Orchard Drive.
An assignment was complete following a follow up investigation on 4th Street.
Negative contact was made following a call for reckless driving on AL Hwy 229.