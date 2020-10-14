TPD

Tallassee Police Department

Oct. 12

02:24 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

02:59 Panhandling Gilmer Ave advice given

04:10 Traffic Stop Central Blvd verbal warning

04:25 Traffic Stop Central Blvd verbal warning

06:40 Assist TFD with vehicle fire 2nd Ave assist

08:06 Animal control N Ann Ave assignment complete

08:54 Alarm call Camellia Dr false alarm

10:45 Civil dispute Monroe St report made

12:49 Assist other agency 1st St assist

14:20 Domestic dispute Gilmer Ave report refused

14:35 Found property Gilmer Ave report made

14:50 Domestic dispute E Patton St report made

16:06 Private property accident Gilmer Ave information exchanged

16:21 Abandoned vehicle Gilmer Ave vehicle red tagged

16:30 Reckless driving/traffic stop Herd St verbal warning

17:48 Animal complaint Friendship Rd report

19:14 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

20:18 Welfare check Davidson St advice given

20:43 Assist other agency Notasulga Rd assist

20:46 Suspicious person Central Blvd negative contact

20:51 Verbal altercation Recreation Center Rd advice given

21:43 Traffic stop Main St verbal warning

21:54 Traffic stop Central Blvd verbal warning

22:47 Traffic stop Hudson Pl verbal warning

22:52 Assist other agency Central Blvd assist

23:12 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

4:55 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

Oct. 11

0:29 Domestic incident Griffith Ln report

01:54 Traffic stop Jordan Ave verbal warning

07:50 Domestic dispute Lee St advice given

08:09 Open door Notasulga Rd business secured

08:26 Check business Main St business secured

14:20 Vin verification Notasulga Rd assignment complete

16:24 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

17:03 Domestic dispute Darnell Rd report made

19:52 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

20:07 Suspicious vehicle Greenwood Rd assist other agency

20:15 Traffic stop E B Payne verbal warning

21:56 Verbal altercation N Ashurst Ave advice given

22:11 Citizen assist Friendship Rd assist

22:29 Compliant of gunfire Stewart St negative contact

Oct 10

01:11 Domestic incident Clover St DV arrest/report

02:29 Fight in progress Gilmer Ave negative contact

02:38 Investigative call Gilmer Ave report made

02:43 Follow up Friendship Rd assignment complete

05:00 Assist motorist Riverside Dr assisted

6:19 Escort Clover St assignment complete

7:08 Vehicle accident E Patton St accident report made

9:23 Private property accident E Patton St information exchanged

10:44 Roadway block 3rd Ave negative contact

11:25 Report of gunfire Central Blvd negative contact

13:04 Found property Main St assignment complete

13:32 Reckless driving/traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

15:05 Debris in roadway N Ann Ave negative contact

15:18 911 hang up Parker St negative contact

15:27 Domestic dispute Bent Oak Ln advice given

19:26 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

19:33 Noise complaint Dorman Ave advice given

20:50 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

21:27 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

21:31 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

23:07 Suspicious activity Lake Talisi Dr advice given

Oct. 9

00:33 Missing juvenile Gilmer Ave report made

01:08 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

01:24 Vehicle accident w/ injury Mooney Hollow Rd assignment complete

02:03 Traffic stop Jordan Ave verbal warning

7:22 Traffic stop Camellia Dr verbal warning

9:11 Attempt to contact E Patton St negative contact

12:14 Funeral escort Notasulga Rd assignment complete

15:37 Alarm call Langley St false alarm

19:06 Juvenile complaint John St cancelled by caller

19:06 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

19:22 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

19:49 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

20:02 Suspicious vehicle Softball Way advice given

20:27 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

20:41 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

20:57 Traffic stop S Tallassee Dr verbal warning

20:58 Suspicious vehicle E B Payne Sr Dr advice given

21:35 Traffic stop Central Blvd verbal warning

21:41 Traffic stop Freeman Ave citation issued

22:47 Found property Gilmer Ave report made

23:23 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

23:42 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

23:43 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warnin

Oct. 8

01:24 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

01:56 W/F arrested Tallassee Hwy warrant arrest

04:42 Traffic stop Al Hwy 229 verbal warning

04:53 Domestic dispute Darnell Rd report made

6:39 Traffic stop Camellia Dr verbal warning

6:52 Traffic stop Whatley Dr verbal warning

7:07 Traffic stop Camellia Dr verbal warning

7:19 Traffic stop Whatley Dr written warning

7:53 Traffic stop Notasulga Rd verbal warning

8:05 Traffic stop Notasulga Rd verbal warning

8:12 Traffic stop Notasulga Rd verbal warning

8:22 Traffic stop Friendship Rd verbal warning

8:28 Juvenile complaint Barnett Blvd report made

9:09 Domestic complaint Ashurst Bar Rd report made

9:13 Follow up John St advised

9:54 B/F arrested Barnett Blvd felony warrant w/ TCSO

9:57 Assist motorist Central Blvd assisted

11:24 W/M arrested Barnett Blvd warrant arrest

12:27 Attempt to serve Riverside Ave no action taken

13:16 Traffic stop Central Blvd verbal warning

14:19 Traffic stop Cherry St verbal warning

14:25 Traffic stop Jordan Ave verbal warning

15:25 Citizen assist Barnett Blvd advised

15:30 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

16:09 Traffic stop Barnett Blvd verbal warning

18:43 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

19:47 Harassment Gilmer Ave report made

20:15 Welfare check W Patton St advice given

20:46 W/M arrested Gilmer Ave warrant arrest

21:33 B/M arrested Friendship Rd warrant arrest

22:26 Domestic dispute Clover St report made

23:26 Assault Poplar St report made

Oct. 7

6:27 Traffic accident Al Hwy 229 accident report

8:47 Traffic stop Tallassee Hwy verbal warning

9:19 Suspicious vehicle Lower Tuskegee Rd advised

9:24 Assist motorist Freeman Ave assisted

9:57 Medical call N Johnson St report made

9:58 Traffic stop Knox St verbal warning

11:08 Suspicious person Gilmer Ave no action needed

11:57 Stolen vehicle John St report made

12:22 Assist motorist Gilmer Ave assisted

13:01 Traffic stop Central Blvd verbal warning

13:41 Traffic stop Notasulga Rd verbal warning

14:09 W/F arrested Barnett Blvd warrant arrest

14:12 W/F arrested Barnett Blvd warrant arrest

14:26 Follow up Worthington Cir negative contact

16:58 Citizen assist Barnett Blvd advised

17:08 Criminal mischief N Ann Ave report made

18:46 Follow up Hull St assignment complete

20:32 Follow up Hull St assignment complete

20:34 Welfare check Wall St advice given

21:36 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

23:03 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

23:36 Found property Gilmer Ave report made

23:49 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

23:56 Suspicious vehicle Gilmer Ave advice given

Oct. 6

8:42 Vehicle accident Freeman Ave accident report made

9:26 Power line down E B Payne Sr Dr assist

10:38 Traffic stop Central Blvd verbal warning

11:11 Walk in Barnett Blvd advice given

11:25 Medical alarm Walnut St cancelled by alarm company

11:49 Welfare check Al Hwy 229 negative contact

11:49 W/F arrested Macedonia Rd warrant arrest x 2

14:36 Attempt to serve W Butler St negative contact

15:22 Attempt to serve S Tallassee Dr negative contact

15:28 Vehicle accident Gilmer Ave accident report made

16:55 Traffic stop Barnett Blvd verbal warning

19:54 Welfare check Jordan Ave assignment complete

20:19 Citizen assist by PX Barnett Blvd assignment complete

22:28 Residential alarm Monroe St residence secure