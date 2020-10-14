Police Reports
Tallassee Police Department
Oct. 12
02:24 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
02:59 Panhandling Gilmer Ave advice given
04:10 Traffic Stop Central Blvd verbal warning
04:25 Traffic Stop Central Blvd verbal warning
06:40 Assist TFD with vehicle fire 2nd Ave assist
08:06 Animal control N Ann Ave assignment complete
08:54 Alarm call Camellia Dr false alarm
10:45 Civil dispute Monroe St report made
12:49 Assist other agency 1st St assist
14:20 Domestic dispute Gilmer Ave report refused
14:35 Found property Gilmer Ave report made
14:50 Domestic dispute E Patton St report made
16:06 Private property accident Gilmer Ave information exchanged
16:21 Abandoned vehicle Gilmer Ave vehicle red tagged
16:30 Reckless driving/traffic stop Herd St verbal warning
17:48 Animal complaint Friendship Rd report
19:14 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
20:18 Welfare check Davidson St advice given
20:43 Assist other agency Notasulga Rd assist
20:46 Suspicious person Central Blvd negative contact
20:51 Verbal altercation Recreation Center Rd advice given
21:43 Traffic stop Main St verbal warning
21:54 Traffic stop Central Blvd verbal warning
22:47 Traffic stop Hudson Pl verbal warning
22:52 Assist other agency Central Blvd assist
23:12 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
4:55 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
Oct. 11
0:29 Domestic incident Griffith Ln report
01:54 Traffic stop Jordan Ave verbal warning
07:50 Domestic dispute Lee St advice given
08:09 Open door Notasulga Rd business secured
08:26 Check business Main St business secured
14:20 Vin verification Notasulga Rd assignment complete
16:24 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
17:03 Domestic dispute Darnell Rd report made
19:52 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
20:07 Suspicious vehicle Greenwood Rd assist other agency
20:15 Traffic stop E B Payne verbal warning
21:56 Verbal altercation N Ashurst Ave advice given
22:11 Citizen assist Friendship Rd assist
22:29 Compliant of gunfire Stewart St negative contact
Oct 10
01:11 Domestic incident Clover St DV arrest/report
02:29 Fight in progress Gilmer Ave negative contact
02:38 Investigative call Gilmer Ave report made
02:43 Follow up Friendship Rd assignment complete
05:00 Assist motorist Riverside Dr assisted
6:19 Escort Clover St assignment complete
7:08 Vehicle accident E Patton St accident report made
9:23 Private property accident E Patton St information exchanged
10:44 Roadway block 3rd Ave negative contact
11:25 Report of gunfire Central Blvd negative contact
13:04 Found property Main St assignment complete
13:32 Reckless driving/traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
15:05 Debris in roadway N Ann Ave negative contact
15:18 911 hang up Parker St negative contact
15:27 Domestic dispute Bent Oak Ln advice given
19:26 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
19:33 Noise complaint Dorman Ave advice given
20:50 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
21:27 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
21:31 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
23:07 Suspicious activity Lake Talisi Dr advice given
Oct. 9
00:33 Missing juvenile Gilmer Ave report made
01:08 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
01:24 Vehicle accident w/ injury Mooney Hollow Rd assignment complete
02:03 Traffic stop Jordan Ave verbal warning
19:06 Juvenile complaint John St cancelled by caller
19:06 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
19:22 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
19:49 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
20:02 Suspicious vehicle Softball Way advice given
20:27 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
20:41 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
20:57 Traffic stop S Tallassee Dr verbal warning
20:58 Suspicious vehicle E B Payne Sr Dr advice given
21:35 Traffic stop Central Blvd verbal warning
21:41 Traffic stop Freeman Ave citation issued
22:47 Found property Gilmer Ave report made
23:23 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
23:42 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
23:43 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warnin
Oct. 8
01:24 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
01:56 W/F arrested Tallassee Hwy warrant arrest
04:42 Traffic stop Al Hwy 229 verbal warning
04:53 Domestic dispute Darnell Rd report made
6:39 Traffic stop Camellia Dr verbal warning
6:52 Traffic stop Whatley Dr verbal warning
7:07 Traffic stop Camellia Dr verbal warning
7:19 Traffic stop Whatley Dr written warning
7:53 Traffic stop Notasulga Rd verbal warning
8:05 Traffic stop Notasulga Rd verbal warning
8:12 Traffic stop Notasulga Rd verbal warning
8:22 Traffic stop Friendship Rd verbal warning
8:28 Juvenile complaint Barnett Blvd report made
9:09 Domestic complaint Ashurst Bar Rd report made
9:13 Follow up John St advised
9:54 B/F arrested Barnett Blvd felony warrant w/ TCSO
9:57 Assist motorist Central Blvd assisted
11:24 W/M arrested Barnett Blvd warrant arrest
12:27 Attempt to serve Riverside Ave no action taken
13:16 Traffic stop Central Blvd verbal warning
14:19 Traffic stop Cherry St verbal warning
14:25 Traffic stop Jordan Ave verbal warning
15:25 Citizen assist Barnett Blvd advised
15:30 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
16:09 Traffic stop Barnett Blvd verbal warning
18:43 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
19:47 Harassment Gilmer Ave report made
20:15 Welfare check W Patton St advice given
20:46 W/M arrested Gilmer Ave warrant arrest
21:33 B/M arrested Friendship Rd warrant arrest
22:26 Domestic dispute Clover St report made
23:26 Assault Poplar St report made
Oct. 7
6:27 Traffic accident Al Hwy 229 accident report
8:47 Traffic stop Tallassee Hwy verbal warning
9:19 Suspicious vehicle Lower Tuskegee Rd advised
9:24 Assist motorist Freeman Ave assisted
9:57 Medical call N Johnson St report made
9:58 Traffic stop Knox St verbal warning
11:08 Suspicious person Gilmer Ave no action needed
11:57 Stolen vehicle John St report made
12:22 Assist motorist Gilmer Ave assisted
13:01 Traffic stop Central Blvd verbal warning
13:41 Traffic stop Notasulga Rd verbal warning
14:09 W/F arrested Barnett Blvd warrant arrest
14:12 W/F arrested Barnett Blvd warrant arrest
14:26 Follow up Worthington Cir negative contact
16:58 Citizen assist Barnett Blvd advised
17:08 Criminal mischief N Ann Ave report made
18:46 Follow up Hull St assignment complete
20:32 Follow up Hull St assignment complete
20:34 Welfare check Wall St advice given
21:36 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
23:03 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
23:36 Found property Gilmer Ave report made
23:49 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
23:56 Suspicious vehicle Gilmer Ave advice given
Oct. 6
8:42 Vehicle accident Freeman Ave accident report made
9:26 Power line down E B Payne Sr Dr assist
10:38 Traffic stop Central Blvd verbal warning
11:11 Walk in Barnett Blvd advice given
11:25 Medical alarm Walnut St cancelled by alarm company
11:49 Welfare check Al Hwy 229 negative contact
11:49 W/F arrested Macedonia Rd warrant arrest x 2
14:36 Attempt to serve W Butler St negative contact
15:22 Attempt to serve S Tallassee Dr negative contact
15:28 Vehicle accident Gilmer Ave accident report made
16:55 Traffic stop Barnett Blvd verbal warning
19:54 Welfare check Jordan Ave assignment complete
20:19 Citizen assist by PX Barnett Blvd assignment complete
22:28 Residential alarm Monroe St residence secure