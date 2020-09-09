The Tallassee Police Department is currently investigating a burglary investigation after officers were called to the Road Runner Gas Station on Central Blvd on Thursday, Aug. 27.
Investigators advise that the offender used force to gain unlawful entry into the front glass door and stole unspecified merchandise and property. The offender is described as wearing what appears to be an orange hooded sweatshirt, woodland camo pants, a black backpack, and possibly camo colored Croc shoes. The most notable item is a dark-colored hat (dark Blue or Black) with a white Nike check and a brass fishhook on the right side of the bill.
Tallassee Investigators are hoping that someone will be able to identify this offender through the
released photos.
If you can identify this suspect or his whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download our P3-tips app.
Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward.