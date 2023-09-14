A Vestavia Hills woman finds herself in the Tallapoosa County Jail charged with trafficking fentanyl.
The arrest occurred after Patrol officers with the Tallassee Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Central Avenue near Tallassee City Hall.
“During the stop officers found a pill bottle containing 13 grams of pills that field tested positive for fentanyl,” Tallassee police Lt. Jon Rawls said.
Andrea L. Gregory, 39, of Vestavia Hills was arrested and charged with the Class A felony trafficking fentanyl.
Court documents state the fentanyl was pressed into a pill form and there was also some pink powder.
Rawls said the confiscated pills will be tested by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for analysis to confirm the field test results.
According to court records, Gregory pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in Elmore County in August 2022. She was issued a 13 month suspended sentence and ordered into court referral.
Gregory has a $20,000 bond available to her.
According to Alabama Law signed by Gov. Kay Ivey earlier this year, if Gregory is found guilty of trafficking fentanyl the mandatory sentence is life in prison and a $750,000 fine.