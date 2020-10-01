TPD

Sept. 22

7:11 Traffic stop Little Rd verbal warning

7:55 Traffic stop Freeman Ave verbal warning

8:49 Attempt to serve Macedonia Rd negative contact

10:33 B/M arrested Barnett Blvd felony warrant arrest x 3

11:30 Escort Notasulga Rd assignment complete

11:57 Suspicious person Macedonia Rd drug arrest x 2

12:31 W/M Arrested Notasulga Rd warrant arrest

13:53 Assist motorist Gilmer Ave assist

14:21 Suspicious activity Parker St negative contact

14:34 Trespassing Zion St advice given

16:00 Trespassing Rickey Ln advice given

16:34 Walk in Barnett Blvd assist

17:19 Theft W Main St report made

17:55 Suspicious person 3rd Ave advice given

20:04 Alarm call Jordan Ave cancelled

20:24 Abandoned vehicle Barnett Blvd roadway cleared

20:54 W/M Arrested Barnett Blvd warrant arrest

21:27 Suspicious activity Hickory St advice given

Sept. 23

0:10 Medical call Grimes St assist

6:36 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

7:29 Direct traffic E.B. Payne Sr. Dr assignment complete

7:46 B/M arrested Freeman Ave warrant arrest

9:55 B/F arrested Barnett Blvd warrant arrest w/ ECSO

10:16 Directing traffic Central Blvd assignment complete

10:41 Trespassing Hickory St advised

10:41 Traffic stop Whatley Dr verbal warning

10:47 Follow up Riverside Ave assignment complete

11:30 Traffic stop Central Blvd verbal warning

12:15 Funeral escort Notasulga Rd assignment complete

12:55 Medical call Riverside Ave assisted

13:15 Traffic stop Notasulga Rd citation issued

14:00 Traffic stop Little Rd written warning

14:08 Burglary Thelma Dr report made

15:12 Panhandling Gilmer Ave advised

16:00 Animal bite Grimes St bite form completed

16:24 Trespassing Jordan Ave advised

17:38 Reckless driving Indian Tr advised

19:03 Attempt to contact Riverside Ave negative contact

19:51 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

20:29 Domestic dispute Grimes St report made

21:37 Assist motorist Fitzpatrick Bridge negative contact

22:16 Noise ordinance 1st Ave negative contact

Sept. 24

6:57 Traffic accident Al Hwy 229 accident report made

8:35 B/M arrested Barnett Blvd warrant w/ Alex City

11:23 Disorderly conduct Stewart St advised

12:29 Traffic stop Little Rd citation issued

12:45 Traffic stop Little Rd verbal warning

12:56 Alarm call Bellview Cir cancelled

14:17 W/M Arrested Outer Dr warrant arrest

14:22 Follow up Thelma Dr assignment complete

14:23 Panhandling Friendship Rd advised

15:09 W/M arrested Joy St warrant arrest w/ TCSO

15:16 W/M arrested Powers Ave warrant arrest

18:15 Follow up Gilmer Ave assignment complete

18:21 Unauthorized vehicle Kent Rd report made

18:43 Assist other agency Notasulga Rd assist

18:43 Harassment Barnett Blvd no action taken

21:19 Noise complaint Camellia Dr negative contact

22:38 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

Sept. 25

00:50 Trespassing John St report made

01:00 Check house Ashurst Ave residence secure

01:45 Prowler Jordan Ave negative contact

9:17 Debris in roadway Notasulga Rd roadway clear

10:58 Missing person Gilmer Ave no report needed

13:15 Assist motorist WashingtonSt advice given

13:29 Accident w/entrapment N Ann Ave accident report made

13:40 Suspicious activity Gilmer Ave cancelled by caller

15:13 Trespassing Jordan Ave advice given

16:26 Trespassing Macedonia Rd report made

16:31 Animal complaint 3rd St advice given

17:09 Trespassing Friendship Rd report made

21:27 Traffic stop N Ann Av verbal warning

22:36 B/M Arrested Jordan Av warrant arrest

22:58 Harassing communications Riverknolle Rd report made

Sept. 26

1:16 Domestic dispute N Ann Av report made

8:01 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

13:00 Escort Jordan Ave assignment complete

13:10 Domestic dispute 2nd Ave negative contact

15:03 Criminal mischief Hillcrest St advice given

15:16 Vehicle accident w/ injuries Gilmer Ave accident report Made

2:07 Suspicious vehicle Gilmer Av verbal warning

17:53 Report of gun fire Harry St advised

18:50 Noise complaint Jordan Ave advised

19:11 Report of gun fire First Ave negative contact

19:35 Disorderly conduct Friendship Rd advised

21:09 Welfare check S Ann Ave negative contact

21:45 Trespassing Stewart St negative contact

22:37 Recovered property Central Blvd advised

22:49 Welfare check Birch St advised

23:10 Juvenile complaint W Patton St advised

Sept. 27

00:00 Harassment Gilmer Ave advised

5:21 Assist other agency Friendship Rd assisted

8:17 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning

10:42 Domestic dispute Clover St advice given

17:27 Walk in Barnett Blvd report made

17:35 Shoplifting Gilmer Ave report made

19:44 Traffic stop S Wesson St verbal warning

19:51 Traffic stop Barnett Blvd verbal warning

20:16 Traffic stop Kent Rd citation issued

20:39 Domestic incident Ashurst Bar report

21:30 Prowler Hudson Pl advice given

21:48 Open door/window Hudson Pl business secure

22:07 Citizen assist Barnett Blvd ref to other agency

22:23 Harassment S Ann Ave caller cancelled

22:49 Welfare check W Main St advice given

23:15 Assist citizen Gilmer Ave assist

Sept. 28

0:05 Assault occurred Gilmer Ave report

6:49 Vehicle accident w/ injuries Tallassee Hwy accident report made

9:25 Domestic dispute Jacob Ct advice given

9:46 Follow up Friendship Rd assignment complete

10:57 Follow up Friendship Rd assignment complete

11:13 Walk in Barnett Blvd report made

13:08 Vehicle accident no injuries Barnett Blvd accident report made

13:43 Criminal trespassing Macedonia Rd report made

15:30 Follow up Friendship Rd assignment complete

16:16 Follow up Rickey Ln assignment complete

16:22 Traffic stop Central Blvd verbal warning

16:53 Tree in roadway 8th St roadway clear

16:58 Child custody Kelly Pl advice given