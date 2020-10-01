Sept. 22
7:11 Traffic stop Little Rd verbal warning
7:55 Traffic stop Freeman Ave verbal warning
8:49 Attempt to serve Macedonia Rd negative contact
10:33 B/M arrested Barnett Blvd felony warrant arrest x 3
11:30 Escort Notasulga Rd assignment complete
11:57 Suspicious person Macedonia Rd drug arrest x 2
12:31 W/M Arrested Notasulga Rd warrant arrest
13:53 Assist motorist Gilmer Ave assist
14:21 Suspicious activity Parker St negative contact
14:34 Trespassing Zion St advice given
16:00 Trespassing Rickey Ln advice given
16:34 Walk in Barnett Blvd assist
17:19 Theft W Main St report made
17:55 Suspicious person 3rd Ave advice given
20:04 Alarm call Jordan Ave cancelled
20:24 Abandoned vehicle Barnett Blvd roadway cleared
20:54 W/M Arrested Barnett Blvd warrant arrest
21:27 Suspicious activity Hickory St advice given
Sept. 23
0:10 Medical call Grimes St assist
6:36 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
7:29 Direct traffic E.B. Payne Sr. Dr assignment complete
7:46 B/M arrested Freeman Ave warrant arrest
9:55 B/F arrested Barnett Blvd warrant arrest w/ ECSO
10:16 Directing traffic Central Blvd assignment complete
10:41 Trespassing Hickory St advised
10:41 Traffic stop Whatley Dr verbal warning
10:47 Follow up Riverside Ave assignment complete
11:30 Traffic stop Central Blvd verbal warning
12:15 Funeral escort Notasulga Rd assignment complete
12:55 Medical call Riverside Ave assisted
13:15 Traffic stop Notasulga Rd citation issued
14:00 Traffic stop Little Rd written warning
14:08 Burglary Thelma Dr report made
15:12 Panhandling Gilmer Ave advised
16:00 Animal bite Grimes St bite form completed
16:24 Trespassing Jordan Ave advised
17:38 Reckless driving Indian Tr advised
19:03 Attempt to contact Riverside Ave negative contact
19:51 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
20:29 Domestic dispute Grimes St report made
21:37 Assist motorist Fitzpatrick Bridge negative contact
22:16 Noise ordinance 1st Ave negative contact
Sept. 24
6:57 Traffic accident Al Hwy 229 accident report made
8:35 B/M arrested Barnett Blvd warrant w/ Alex City
11:23 Disorderly conduct Stewart St advised
12:29 Traffic stop Little Rd citation issued
12:45 Traffic stop Little Rd verbal warning
12:56 Alarm call Bellview Cir cancelled
14:17 W/M Arrested Outer Dr warrant arrest
14:22 Follow up Thelma Dr assignment complete
14:23 Panhandling Friendship Rd advised
15:09 W/M arrested Joy St warrant arrest w/ TCSO
15:16 W/M arrested Powers Ave warrant arrest
18:15 Follow up Gilmer Ave assignment complete
18:21 Unauthorized vehicle Kent Rd report made
18:43 Assist other agency Notasulga Rd assist
18:43 Harassment Barnett Blvd no action taken
21:19 Noise complaint Camellia Dr negative contact
22:38 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
Sept. 25
00:50 Trespassing John St report made
01:00 Check house Ashurst Ave residence secure
01:45 Prowler Jordan Ave negative contact
9:17 Debris in roadway Notasulga Rd roadway clear
10:58 Missing person Gilmer Ave no report needed
13:15 Assist motorist WashingtonSt advice given
13:29 Accident w/entrapment N Ann Ave accident report made
13:40 Suspicious activity Gilmer Ave cancelled by caller
15:13 Trespassing Jordan Ave advice given
16:26 Trespassing Macedonia Rd report made
16:31 Animal complaint 3rd St advice given
17:09 Trespassing Friendship Rd report made
21:27 Traffic stop N Ann Av verbal warning
22:36 B/M Arrested Jordan Av warrant arrest
22:58 Harassing communications Riverknolle Rd report made
Sept. 26
1:16 Domestic dispute N Ann Av report made
8:01 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
13:00 Escort Jordan Ave assignment complete
13:10 Domestic dispute 2nd Ave negative contact
15:03 Criminal mischief Hillcrest St advice given
15:16 Vehicle accident w/ injuries Gilmer Ave accident report Made
2:07 Suspicious vehicle Gilmer Av verbal warning
17:53 Report of gun fire Harry St advised
18:50 Noise complaint Jordan Ave advised
19:11 Report of gun fire First Ave negative contact
19:35 Disorderly conduct Friendship Rd advised
21:09 Welfare check S Ann Ave negative contact
21:45 Trespassing Stewart St negative contact
22:37 Recovered property Central Blvd advised
22:49 Welfare check Birch St advised
23:10 Juvenile complaint W Patton St advised
Sept. 27
00:00 Harassment Gilmer Ave advised
5:21 Assist other agency Friendship Rd assisted
8:17 Traffic stop Gilmer Ave verbal warning
10:42 Domestic dispute Clover St advice given
17:27 Walk in Barnett Blvd report made
17:35 Shoplifting Gilmer Ave report made
19:44 Traffic stop S Wesson St verbal warning
19:51 Traffic stop Barnett Blvd verbal warning
20:16 Traffic stop Kent Rd citation issued
20:39 Domestic incident Ashurst Bar report
21:30 Prowler Hudson Pl advice given
21:48 Open door/window Hudson Pl business secure
22:07 Citizen assist Barnett Blvd ref to other agency
22:23 Harassment S Ann Ave caller cancelled
22:49 Welfare check W Main St advice given
23:15 Assist citizen Gilmer Ave assist
Sept. 28
0:05 Assault occurred Gilmer Ave report
6:49 Vehicle accident w/ injuries Tallassee Hwy accident report made
9:25 Domestic dispute Jacob Ct advice given
9:46 Follow up Friendship Rd assignment complete
10:57 Follow up Friendship Rd assignment complete
11:13 Walk in Barnett Blvd report made
13:08 Vehicle accident no injuries Barnett Blvd accident report made
13:43 Criminal trespassing Macedonia Rd report made
15:30 Follow up Friendship Rd assignment complete
16:16 Follow up Rickey Ln assignment complete
16:22 Traffic stop Central Blvd verbal warning
16:53 Tree in roadway 8th St roadway clear
16:58 Child custody Kelly Pl advice given