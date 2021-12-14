After five years as Tallassee police chief, Matthew Higgins has resigned.
Tallassee Mayor John Hammock said he met with Higgins Tuesday afternoon prior to a meeting of the Tallassee City Council. Hammock read to the council what he said was Higgins resignation letter.
The letter, as read by Hammock, stated:
"I have worked tirelessly over the last five years to improve the Tallassee Police Department. I believe that we have had great strides forward in the areas of technology, equipment, and personnel, and service to the community. These improvements have required countless hours of work to accomplish.
I have spent nearly 30 years in the law enforcement career field which has required a lot of sacrifice by my family and myself. During the last year I have gained another grandchild, and suffered the death of my father.
These events have made me appreciate the time I have with my family.
I have also seen them endure a great deal over the last several months with the negative, self-serving politics that have played out. You can not have your leadership and decision making choices constantly questioned and continue to be able to move forward.
It is for all these reasons that I have made the very difficult decision to resign my position with the Tallassee Police Department effective Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at 1600 hours.
I would like to thank the good officers that worked hard during my tenure as well as those citizens that have supported us.
I pray for the officers continued safety."
Higgins served in the Montgomery Police Department before coming to Tallassee in 2016.
According to Hammock Capt. Todd Buce was second in command of the police department answering to Higgins.
The position of police chief is a council appointment and the council will have to determine the procedure for naming a new police chief.