At approximately 7 p.m. Monday, a Tallassee police officer was involved in a traffic collision with a civilian motorist in the 800 block of Gilmer Avenue, according to a release from the Tallassee Police Department.
The road was temporarily closed while members of the Tallassee Fire Department and Haynes EMS quickly worked to free both the officer and the driver of the other vehicle and render medical aid on scene. According to the release, both occupants were transported to Baptist South Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, and The Tribune will update this story as necessary.