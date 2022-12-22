Five Tallassee police officers received promotions at a recent Tallassee City Council meeting.
Tallassee police Chief Todd Buce told the Tallassee City Council he is especially proud of the latest promotions.
“Three of the five officers that we are promoting, the Tallassee Police Department and the City of Tallassee put them through the academy,” Buce said. “They have put in the time, taken their tests, scored high enough and have worked in the position they are being promoted to.”
Residents ask for help with street lights
Tommy Macon of the Riverhills subdivision asked the council what it could do to help restore street lights to the neighborhood.
“The developer of the neighborhood has passed away,” Mayor Sarah Hill said. “We are looking to see who is managing the estate. He was paying Alabama Power for the lights in the neighborhood.”
Macon said the dark streets especially with the time change make it a major concern.
“It is an issue and concern in the subdivision,” Macon said. “We would like to get the lights back on. It is a safety issue. It’s dark down there.”
Hill said the streets in the neighborhood had never been transferred to the city.
“The city had never taken ownership of the roads,” Hill said. “We have to go through the legal rounds to do that.”
Until the streets are the city’s it has no authority to do anything but Councilman Bill Godwin said he has taken point in the effort to rectify the issue.
“This will be a priority of ours as soon as we can find who to work with,” Godwin said.
AES acquiring two parcels of land from city
Hill asked council members to approve a sale of city property to AES for growth.
“One is worth $20,000 and the other $30,000,” Hill told the council. “This is to support the acquisition of Sun Optics by AES.”
In other action, the Tallassee City Council:
• Approved minutes of the Nov. 7 and Nov. 28 council meetings.
• Approved changing contact information for the Alabama Department of Environmental Management State Revolving Fund.
• Approved an ordinance requiring a backflow shutoff valve for water lines on all new construction.
• Approved a meter and policy for contractors to temporarily use fire hydrants for water for projects.
• Condemned a previously burned home on James Street and to allow the Tallassee Fire Department to use the structure for training purposes to burn completely down.
• Approved spending funds from the local economic development line item in the city’s budget to construct a sign at Bell Park coordinated by the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce. The estimated $5,000 sign would be used by the chamber to display information about local events.
The next scheduled meeting of the Tallassee City Council is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.