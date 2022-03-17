Tallassee police chief Todd Buce was able to honor the dedicated personnel in his department Monday with seven promotions. Buce said promotions are the main reason some chose to move on to larger law agencies.
“One of the main concerns is the lack of upward mobility,” Buce said. “As a smaller department we are not often afforded the opportunity to provide as much upward mobility as one would expect at an agency that is much larger than our own.”
There may not be much change among the ranks of the Tallassee Police Department when it comes to titles, it doesn’t mean the officers of the department are bad.
“We employ some of the finest officers in the state of Alabama,” Buce said. “Those officers should be recognized.”
This week Buce honored the seven who were promoted at the Tallassee City Council meeting.
Det. Jonathan Rawls was promoted to lieutenant over the criminal investigations division. Sgt. Christopher Howard was promoted to lieutenant over the patrol division. Sgt. Brian Clayton was promoted to Lieutenant over school resource officers. Cpl. Taylor Smith was promoted to sergeant. Officer India Tuck was promoted to corporal. Dispatcher Heather Jones was promoted to dispatch supervisor. Dispatcher Cynthia Grover was promoted to training dispatcher.
“I want to congratulate the seven employees for their service and dedication to the City of Tallassee and its citizens,” Buce said. “It is my hope these seven employees will serve as an example to all current and potential personnel that you will be rewarded for all your hard work, diligence and dedication to this profession.”