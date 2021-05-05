April 26
Advice was given following a welfare track check on Indian Trail.
Advice was given following a disorderly subject on 1st Avenue.
A report was made for reckless endangerment on Friendship Road.
There was a civil matter walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
Advice was given following a complaint of trespassing on Log Circle.
Officers assisted following the walk-in and on Barnett Boulevard.
Officers made a warrant arrest on Jordan Avenue.
Officers gave a courtesy escort on Barnett Boulevard.
Advice was given following a walk-in and on Barnett Boulevard.
Advice was given following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
An accident report was made following a traffic accident with no injury on Gilmer Avenue.
A report was made following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
Advice was given following a report of a disorderly subject on S DuBose Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given following a complaint of trespassing on 3rd Avenue.
Advice was given following a report of a suspicious person on Burnt Mill Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given following the welfare check on Friendship Road.
Officers assisted a motorist on North Ann Avenue.
Advice was given following a verbal altercation on Washington Street.
Officers made negative contact following a complaint of a traffic accident on AL Hwy 229.
Officers made a warrant arrest on BlackJack Road.
A report was made for criminal mischief on Ricky Lane.
Advice was given following an attempt to contact on Hickory Street.
A report was made following a domestic incident on Wood Street.
A report was made following a domestic incident on Clay Street.
Advice was given following a report of a suspicious vehicle on Lake Talisi Drive.
Advice was given following an attempt to contact an intoxicated driver on AL Hwy 229.
Officers gave extra business patrol on Gilmer Avenue.
April 27
Advice was given following girl board of a suspicious vehicle on E.B. Payne Sr. Dr.
Officers gave extra residential patrol on Davidson Street.
A report was made following harassing communications on Whatley Drive.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Officers gave extra residential patrol on Gilmer Avenue.
Officers assisted a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
Officers gave extra business patrol on Notasulga Road.
A report was made for harassment on Gilmer Avenue.
Officers assisted a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
Advice was given following a report of loitering on Gilmer Avenue.
Officers assisted another agency on Cannon Road.
Advice was given following a welfare check on Ashurst Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Officers gave a subpoena service on South Tallassee Drive.
Officers directed traffic on AL Hwy 229.
An alarm call was canceled on Neptune Road.
Negative contact was made following a subpoena service on James Street.
A subpoena service was delivered on Jordan Avenue.
A subpoena service was delivered on Jordan Avenue.
Negative contact was made following a subpoena service on Clover Street.
Negative contact was made following a subpoena service on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
A subpoena service was delivered on Upper River Road.
A subpoena service was delivered on Worthington Circle.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on East Patton Street.
Negative contact was made in a subpoena service on Harbor street.
A subpoena service was delivered on Azalea Street.
A subpoena service was delivered on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following the traffic stop on 2nd Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following the traffic stop on Thompson Street.
Advice was given in a walk-in on Barnet Boulevard.
Animal Control was called to Gilmer Avenue.
A warrant arrest was made on Orange Lane.
A citizen assist was made on Hickory Street.
A follow-up was made on Gilmer Avenue.
Officers directed traffic on AL Hwy 229.
A warrant arrest was made on Barnett Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Barnett Boulevard.
A report was made for a stolen vehicle on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given in a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
Officers assisted a motorist on AL Hwy 229.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on North DuBose street.
There was a traffic accident with no injuries on Gilmer Avenue.
Officers assisted a motorist on Hickory Street.
April 28
Officers answered an alarm that was canceled by the alarm company on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Jordan Avenue.
Officers directed traffic on Friendship Road.
Officers directed traffic on Barnett Boulevard.
An accident report was made following a traffic accident on Ashurst Avenue.
A warrant arrest and a report were made following a traffic stop or Lower Tuskegee Road. Officers gave a funeral escort on Friendship Road.
A report was made following a call for harassment on Barnett Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
An accident report was made following a traffic accident with injuries on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
The roadway was cleared on East Patton Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Hillcrest Street.
A report was made following an animal bite on Friendship Road.
Advice was given following a report of criminal trespassing on Notasulga Road.
A complaint of reckless driving was canceled on Freeman Avenue.
An assignment was complete following the report of drug activity on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given in a civil matter on Redden Avenue.
Advice was given in a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
Advice was given following a juvenile complaint on Gammel Store Road.
Officers made negative contact following a report of a suspicious vehicle Notasulga Road.
A report was made for criminal trespassing on Redden Avenue.
Advice was given in a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
Advice was given following a welfare check on Jordan Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following the traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmore Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Friendship Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
April 29
Officers assisted another agency on Main Street.
Officers found an unoccupied suspicious vehicle on Jordan Avenue.
Advice was given following a report of a disorderly person at Community Hospital.
Officers delivered subpoena service on Clover Street.
Officers made negative contact and the subpoena service on Gilmer Avenue.
A subpoena service was delivered on Herd Street.
Officers assisted a motorist on AL Hwy 229.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Freeman Avenue.
A subpoena service was delivered on Riverside Avenue.
A subpoena service was delivered on 3rd Street.
Police made negative contact during a subpoena service on Blackjack Road.
Officers delivered a subpoena service on Darnell Road.
A subpoena service was delivered on Macedonia Road.
Advice was given following the walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
Officers made negative contact while delivering a subpoena service on Gammel Store Road.
Officers made negative contact following a subpoena service on Lee Street.
A subpoena service was delivered on General Chappie James Street.
Officers assisted a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
Officers assisted a motorist on Salem Place.
Advice was given following a child custody call on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Negative contact was made in a follow-up investigation on Floyd Street.
An accident report was made following a traffic accident with no injuries on Gilmer Avenue. Officers clear the roadway on 1st Avenue.
Advice was given following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
Officers made negative contact following a report of reckless driving on Notasluga Road. Officers may negative contact following a report of reckless driving on Hickory Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Central Boulevard.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Barnett Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Barnett Boulevard.
A report was made after property was found on Gilmer Avenue.
A warrant arrest in a report was made following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given following a complaint of trespassing and Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given following a citizen assist on Gilmer Avenue.
April 30
Advice was given following a report of a prowler on 2nd Avenue.
Officers made negative contact in an attempt to contact on E Patton Street.
Officers direct to traffic on Barnett Boulevard.
A subpoena service was delivered on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following the traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Officers made negative contact in a subpoena service on Riverside Avenue.
Officers made negative contact and a subpoena service on Washington Street.
An accident report was made following a traffic accident with no injuries on Al Hwy 229.
Officers were called to S Ann Avenue for an animal bite.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A report was made following a walk down on Barnett Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Plantation Place.
Officers responded to an animal bite on Friendship Road.
A report was refused following a traffic accident with no injuries on AL Hwy 229.
Advice was given following a juvenile complaint on Hickory Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Barnett Boulevard.
Advice was given in a child custody call on James Street.
Advice was given following a complaint of an intoxicated person on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Central Boulevard.
Officers made negative contact following a juvenile complaint on Freeman Avenue.
Advice was given in achieving our complaint on Redden Street.
Officers answered a false alarm call or Burnt Mill Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on East Patton Street.
Officers assisted a motorist on N Ann Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A report was made, following an assault on Hickory Street.
Advice was given in a civil matter on Powers Avenue.
May 1
Advice was given following a complaint of a noise ordinance on John Street.
Advice is given following a report of a suspicious vehicle on Derry Street.
Officers make negative contact following a report of a blocked roadway on 2nd Avenue.
There was an animal complaint on Benson Avenue.
Officers advised following a traffic accident on private property on Gilmer Avenue.
Negative contact was made following a noise complaint on West Patton Street.
Officers assisted a motorist on Central Boulevard.
Officers assisted a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
An accident report was made following a traffic accident with no injuries on Gilmer Avenue.
Officers advised following an animal complaint on N Ann Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Central Boulevard.
A warrant arrest was made on Barnett Boulevard.
Officers advise following a noise complaint on S Talisi Drive.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following the traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Officers advised following a citizen assist on N Ann Avenue.
Negative contact was made following an attempt to serve on 2nd Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Officers advised following harassing communications complaint on Cliff Street.
Officers responded following a noise complaint on Hillcrest Street.
May 2
A verbal warning was given following the traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
An accident report was made following a traffic accident with injury on Notasulga Road.
An accident report was made following a traffic accident with injury on Friendship Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A supplemental report was made following property damage on Friendship Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given in a civil matter on Clay Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Outer Drive.
Traffic detail was given on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given in a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
Officers answered an alarm call that was canceled by the alarm company on Friendship Road. Officers made negative contact following a complaint of reckless driving on W Gantts Mill Road. Advice was given following a complaint of harassment on Dorman Avenue.
Officers answered a false commercial alarm call on Jordan Avenue.
A report was made for harassment on Davidson Street.
Advice was given following a 911 open line from General James Chappie Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on N Ann Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Barnett Boulevard.
A warrant arrest was made on Joy Street.