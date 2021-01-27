Jan. 25
A motorist was assisted on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given for a suspicious vehicle on Rushing Circle.
Advice was given for a suspicious vehicle on Gilmer Avenue.
A business check was made on Gilmer Ave.
Jan.24
Advice was given for a suspicious vehicle on Gilmer Avenue.
A residence was secured in Riverside Drive.
A written warning was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A business was secured on Gilmer Avenue.
No report was needed for a domestic dispute on Darnell Road.
A report was made following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
Residences were secured following extra patrol /residence check on Redden Avenue.
Residences were secured following extra patrol /residence check on 3rd Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
An arrest warrant was made on Barnett Boulevard.
Residences were secured following extra patrol /residence check on E. Patton Street.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Residences were secured following extra patrol /residence check on Camellia Drive.
A welfare check was made on Burt Mill Road.
Advice was given for a civil matter on Lower Tuskegee Road.
Advice was given following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
A report was made following a domestic dispute on Darnell Road.
An accident report and a DUI arrest was made following a vehicle accident on Macedonia Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A courtesy escort was made on N McKenzie Street.
Advice was given for an animal compliant on Upper River Road.
A report for theft was made on Tallassee Hwy.
TPD assisted on a medical call on Hillcrest Street.
A report was made following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
Advice was given for a suspicious person on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given for a civil matter on Lower Tuskegee Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Negative contact was made on Redden Avenue following a 911 hang-up.
Jan. 23
Negative contact was made for a complaint of gunfire on N Ann Avenue.
Negative contact was for a call for a suspicious person on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given for a call for a prowler on Lower Tuskegee Road.
Advice was given for a call for a suspicious person on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given following a call for a disorderly person on Gilmer Avenue.
A report and an arrest were made following a traffic stop on Main Street.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Central Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Central Boulevard.
Advice was given following a call for a noise ordinance on 1st Avenue.
Citations were issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Notasulga Road.
Advice was given for a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
Advice was given for a call for a noise ordinance on James Street.
Jan. 22
An accident report was made following a traffic accident with injury on Notasulga Road.
Officers answered a false alarm call on Monroe Street.
TPD assisted medics on Gilmer Avenue.
Officers answered a false alarm call on S. Tallassee Drive.
Advice was given for a civil disturbance on Ice Plant Road.
Advice was given for a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
Advice was given for a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
Advice was given for a call for a complaint of criminal mischief on S. Harper Street.
Advice was given following a call for a civil disturbance on 1st Avenue.
A report was made for a domestic incident on E Patton Street.
A report was refused following a menacing complaint on N Ann Avenue.
Officers responded to a noise complaint on Jordan Avenue.
Advice was given for a civil matter on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was issued following a traffic stop on Little Road.
Two citations were issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A report was made for property damage on Washington Street.
A report was made for a missing juvenile on John Street.
A supplemental report was made for an investigative call.
A warrant arrest and a report were made following a juvenile complaint on Rosemere Drive.
Jan. 21
A verbal warning was issued following a traffic stop on N Ann Avenue.
Negative contact was made for a call for a suspicious person on Freeman Avenue.
Advice was given for a noise complaint on John Street.
Advice was given following a welfare check on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given following a welfare check on Barnett Boulevard.
A report was made for a domestic incident on Hillcrest Street.
Advice was given following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
Advice was given following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
A warrant arrest was made on Barnett Boulevard.
Advice was given following a citizen inquiry on Darnell Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Notasulga Road.
Advice was given following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
A warrant arrest was made on Barnett Boulevard.
A warrant arrest was made on Barnett Boulevard.
Advice was given for a call for a juvenile complaint on Adams Street.
Advice was given for a call for a suspicious vehicle on Lower Tuskegee Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Lilly Avenue.
A report for assault was made on Gilmer Avenue.
A felony arrest was made following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given following a call for harassment on Grimes Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Jan. 20
A warrant arrest was made following a traffic stop on Azalea Street.
Advice was given for a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
Officers advised following a juvenile complaint on James Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on AL Hwy 229.
The roadway was cleared on Darnell Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Jordan Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Little Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on E Patton Street.
Officers advised following an investigative follow up on Story Street.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Kent Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Kent Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Freeman Avenue.
A report was made for fraudulent use on Friendship Road.
A warrant arrest was made on Jordan Avenue.
Debris was cleared from Central Boulevard.
Advice was given following a call for a prowler on Story Street.
A verbal warning was issued following a traffic stop on Freeman Avenue.
Advice was given for an abandoned vehicle on Lower Tuskegee Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Macedonia Road.
Negative contact was made for a call for panhandling on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop Notasulga Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A warrant arrest was made following a traffic stop on Freeman Avenue.
Negative contact was made for a welfare check on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given following a call for a suspicious vehicle on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Notasulga Road.
A report for a natural death was made on Burton Road.
Advice was given following a business check on Gilmer Avenue.
An accident report was made following a motor vehicle accident on Jordan Avenue.
TPD gave extra patrol on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD gave extra patrol on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was issued following a traffic stop on N Ann Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD gave extra patrol on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given for harassment on Washington Street.
A report for fraud was made on Jordan Avenue.
A citizen assist on Kent Road was canceled.
An accident report was made for a motor vehicle accident on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD gave extra patrol on E Patton Street.
Negative contact was made for a noise complaint on James Street.
Negative contact was made following a call for a domestic incident.
TPD gave extra patrol on Wall Street.
Advice was given for a citizen assist on Barnett Boulevard.
Advice was given for an investigative call on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Central Boulevard.
A written warning was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
No report was needed following a call for fraud on Grimes Street.
Advice was given following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
A walk-in on Barnett Boulevard was on-going at end of the shift.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given for a citizen assists on Rickey Lane.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD gave extra residential patrol on Jordan Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Central Boulevard.
TPD gave extra residential patrol on Redden Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Selma Place.
Advice was given for harassment on Washington Place.
TPD gave extra business patrol on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD gave extra residential patrol on Hickory Street.
TPD gave extra residential patrol on Wall Street.
Advice was given for a call for theft on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD gave extra business patrol on Gilmer Avenue.
A report for criminal mischief on Gilmer Avenue.
Jan. 19
TPD gave extra business patrol on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given for a call for a civil matter on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD gave extra business patrol on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on AL Hwy 229.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on AL Hwy 229.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on AL Hwy 229.
Negative contact was made for a welfare check on Powers Avenue.
TPD gave an escort on Barnett Boulevard.
Advice was given for a welfare check on Friendship Road.
Advice was given for a call for suspicious people on Lee Street.
A warrant arrest was made on Barnett Boulevard.
An assignment was complete following a call for an animal complaint on Indian Trail.
A report was made following a death investigation on James Street.
A written warning was issued on N Dubois Street.
An assignment was complete following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
No report was needed for a vehicle accident on Lower Tuskegee Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Notasulga Road.
Negative contact was made for panhandling on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on 3rd Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Little Road.
Advice was given for a juvenile complaint on Washington Street.
A written warning was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A written warning was issued following a traffic stop on Notasulga Road.
A report was made for a domestic dispute on Rickey Lane.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Barnett Boulevard.
A warrant arrest was made on McArthur Street.
A report for criminal trespassing was made on Barnett Boulevard.
A report for criminal trespassing was made on Barnett Boulevard.
Officers answered a false alarm call on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD gave extra residential patrol on Jordan Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD gave extra residential patrol on E Patton Street.
Advice was given for a verbal altercation on Powers Avenue.
Negative contact was for a call for a noise complaint on S Tallassee Drive.
Advice was given for a call for harassment on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given for a verbal altercation on Washington Street.
A report for a fight in progress was made on Washington Street.
Advice was given for a civil matter on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD gave extra business patrol on Gilmer Avenue.
Jan. 18
TPD assisted another agency on Powers Avenue.
Advice was given for an animal complaint on Riverside Avenue.
Advice was given for verbal altercation on E Patton Street.
TPD assisted another agency on Powers Avenue.
TPD gave extra residential patrol on Jordan Avenue.
TPD gave extra business patrol on Gilmer Avenue.