There is new competition for readers in Tallassee.
Soon to be Southside Middle School sixth grader Sarah Sayers is always reading. That is nothing new to her mother Brooke Sayers.
“She just loves to read,” she said. “She has always liked to read.”
Sayers’ 11-year-old daughter was top of her class in the fifth grade with 509 Accelerated Reading program points.
This summer, Sarah enrolled in the summer adult reading program at the Tallassee Public Library while her friends were in the children’s program. The reason was simple.
“Most children’s books were too short for me or weren’t interesting,” Sarah said.
Brooke said the credit for encouraging her daughter to read lies beyond just the home.
“I really didn’t do much,” Brooke said. “It has been the librarians and her teachers encouraging her to read. She just loves to read.”
Sarah’s mom said her daughter has been reading adult books for at least three years and it has been challenging to keep up.
“We go to Books-A-Million and the library all the time,” Brooke said.
Since the end of school, Sarah estimates she has read about 50 or 60 books. She said she is limited by library rules.
“The library allows you to get 10 books per week,” Sarah said.
Sarah has nearly completed the Warrior series by Erin Hunter. Wikipedia lists more than 50 books in the series.
“I’m missing just a couple of them,” Sarah said. “It is really interesting. It is mostly fantasy.”
Reading is also a means of relaxation for Sarah.
“It sort of helps take stress away,” Sarah said. “It is fun — it’s interesting. When I do read, it’s an excuse not to listen to people talk.”
The 11-year-old already has her eyes on next summer. She already knows she will do a better job keeping track of what she has read.
“I can’t really remember how many books over the summer — maybe 50, 60,” Sarah said. “Next summer, maybe I will try to beat my own record.”