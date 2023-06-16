Tallassee is going to be on a national network this weekend.
Tallassee resident Willie Moseley is scheduled to tape a segment with former Arkansas governor and Republican presidential nominee Mike Huckabee for Huckabee’s weekly show on the Trinity Broadcast Network (TBN). Moseley’s appearance will center around his latest book “Basses and Guitars: The Huckabee Collection” released earlier this year.
“We will have some of the instruments in the book there to discuss on stage,” Moseley said. “It will be a free sampler from the book of sorts. I will provide details about them and we will talk about some of the stories behind the instruments.”
Moseley is no stranger to writing. He retired from The Tallassee Tribune after 12 years as a reporter but has spent decades writing for Vintage Guitar magazine and writing books mostly about music and instruments.
Moseley’s book on Huckabee’s instrument collection was released earlier this year but doesn’t get into politics. Moseley said he and Huckabee connected over music and instruments and the multiple conversations for the book stuck to just “music and instruments.”
“We talked about players we had both listened to growing up,” Moseley said. “We talked about instruments, some of the instruments we played in the 60s. We had that common turf as well. We had a lot in common. I didn’t want to talk about politics.”
Moseley said he expects his role in the show to be much the same.
“I believe there will be at least three instruments there for us to talk about — the similarities and differences of them,” Moseley said. “We are also going to talk about what he collects and why and the stories behind them.”
Moseley will tape the segment on Friday and is already seeing a few differences from the regional television programs he has appeared on in the past.
“I understand I will get to go through makeup and hairstyling,” Moseley said. “That should be an interesting experience. It will be better than botox.”
Moseley said the segment is scheduled to be a part of the Huckabee Show on TBN for Saturday.
“He has more than 2 million cumulative viewers of the show each week,” Moseley said. “There are also multiple rebroadcasts and it will be online. He also has more than 2.3 million Facebook followers.”
Moseley doesn’t plan to stay around long in Hendersonville, Tennessee after the filming of the segment.
“I will be coming back Saturday morning to Tallassee,” Moseley said. “I will watch the show at home.”