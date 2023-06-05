Tallassee resident Sunny Ward and Lake Martin Animal Sanctuary's Jennie Zinn are scrambling to help a dog that was hit by gunfire Saturday night in Ward’s yard as she let her dogs out before going to work.
“Within five to 10 seconds of letting him out, this Black guy was walking next to the road behind my house,” Ward said. “I heard him yelling out at this pit and another neighborhood dog that likes to chase people.”
Ward gave chase to the animals in the Burnt Springs Mobile Home Park on Gilmer Avenue but heard four gunshots. She quickly turned around and went back inside.
“I told myself that I needed to go check on the dogs — I needed to see who did this,” Ward said. “I saw a Black male run through my neighborhood.”
Ward said she didn't know who the man running through the neighborhood was and she called 911. Officers with the Tallassee Police Department responded.
“They said there wasn’t anything they could do at this time and there was not a law on anyone shooting animals in Alabama,” Ward said.
Sunday afternoon Tallassee police chief Todd Buce said his department was still looking into the incident. Buce confirmed the details of a dog allegedly shot by an unknown Black male and no contact was made with the owners of the dog.
“The officers on scene were advised that the canine was going to be transported to Montgomery for care by the owners,” Buce said. “Apparently after the officers left the scene, the owners of the canine neglected to take the animal for treatment. A third party has contacted dispatch to ascertain the owner's information.”
Buce said as of Sunday afternoon he didn’t have information on the owners but would look further into the matter when the shift came back to work Sunday night.
Ward started to care for the dog and its gunshot wounds Saturday night and sought help while comforting the dog.
“There is one shot behind the collar, one behind the ear and above his eyebrow that exited through the neck,” Ward said.
By Sunday morning Ward contacted Zinn and the pair are trying to contact the dog’s owner and work on treatment options. Ward learned through a social media contact the dog’s name is BamBam but the contact has stopped talking and the owner hasn’t contacted Ward or Zinn who want to treat BamBam.
“I’m trying to get this dog into my vet and raise money for his treatment then find him a home afterwards,” Zinn said. “We kind of have to have the owner tell us what to do or surrender the dog so we can treat the dog.”
Zinn said there could be issues if BamBam isn’t owner surrendered but she could still seek emergency treatment for the pet.
Ward said BamBam was wandering her neighborhood for at least a week prior to Saturday’s incident.
“I’m not sure where this dog came from,” Ward said. “He has been bouncing between my house and the neighbor’s. I have set water out for him.”
Ward said someone had driven through the neighborhood looking for a dog but didn’t leave any contact information.
Ward is still frightened after hearing gunshots very close to her home and seeing BamBam injured. Now BamBam is attaching himself to Ward.
“He doesn’t want to leave my side,” Ward said. “I don’t know if it’s because I was there right after he was shot or what. He has held it together for the both of us.”
Ward said she didn’t think BamBam would make it through Saturday night. Ward’s neighbor helped care for him through Saturday night. Sunday morning BamBam was showing his resilience, all while his gunshot injuries remain mostly untreated.
“He is eating and drinking,” Ward said. “He has been walking around and trying to play. He is so strong it is amazing.”
Ward is worried about BamBam’s future as she is uncertain about another pet in her home at the moment.
“For a couple of months now, I have been telling myself I don't want to get another dog because my last dog was stolen,” Ward said. “I easily get attached to them. I would love to take him into my home.”