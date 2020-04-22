A lot of people started seeing extra money in their bank accounts last week as the federal government began distributing stimulus checks aimed at aiding the economy during the coronavirus crisis.
Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock has a message to everyone who has or will receive a stimulus check. He is encouraging everyone to spend those extra dollars wisely.
"Make sure your rent or your mortgage is paid and your utilities are paid; make sure you get groceries for the refrigerator," Hammock said. "Don't go out there and frivolously spend this money.”
With state-mandated stay-at-home orders, all nonessential businesses are closed and Hammock is hopeful residents will spend this extra money in a way that will generate local revenue.
"If you do spend the money, try to spend it locally," he said. "The sales tax dollars come into the city to help fund our school system. And let's keep in mind these restaurants that are only doing takeout or curbside, if you get a little extra money, maybe pay a visit to them and get takeout to help keep those places going so they don't have to let go of any of their employees. Let's try to spend that money locally for local businesses."
Hammock is optimistic the state's stay-at-home order will be lifted soon. It is currently set to expire at the end of the month.
"Hopefully we get back to normal pretty soon," he said.
Hammock also said he already has plans for the day that nonessential businesses reopen to the public.
"I need a haircut," Hammock said. "So, let's try to save a little bit of that money and support those places when they opened back up."