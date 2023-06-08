It’s part of every version of the American dream — providing for yourself to live a better life.
It often involves working for one’s self or giving up the stability of a steady paycheck in effort to move ahead. Tallassee’s Zach Kelley made the leap of faith into the self-employed world in May.
Kelley left a full-time job to make a full-time go of a side business he had been developing for the last three years — All Pro Heating and Air. He received his HVAC certification in 2019.
“I decided it was time to give All Pro a shot and go into business for myself full time, see what happens.” Kelley said. “I transitioned over to get a little more freedom and hopefully make a little more money.”
According to the United States Federal Reserve System, Kelley has joined 11% of Americans who are self-employed.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Kelley is now in a field traditionally filled with the most self-employed persons — construction. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Alabama has the lowest percentage of workers who are self-employed at 7.5% while Montana was the highest at 16.1%. The number of self-employed is likely higher because many of the statistics do not take into account many self-employed who have incorporated.
“They are counted as wage and salary workers in the official statistics because, legally, they are employees of their own business,” the Bureau of Labor Statistics website reads.
Kelley said the perceived risks going into full-time self employment have held him back the last three years. But he saw summer approaching and more calls to his HVAC business.
“Having a full-time job and a check every week was nice,” Kelley said. “I just wanted to give it a shot and hope for the best.”
Currently Kelley is pretty much a one-man shop with help from time to time. He isn’t doing HVAC installs in new construction — yet.
“I’m not wanting to get too much into new construction because of manpower and time,” Kelley said. “I’m not saying I won’t but I’m really focusing on new changeouts and service.”
Kelley said new construction often requires installation of ductwork and more.
“If I’m working on a new house and getting hammered with service calls, I can’t just turn loose to take care of them,” Kelley said. “I don’t have the manpower to do both yet.”
Kelley currently has one person who helps him with jobs occasionally, but he has a plan to grow his infant business.
“I’m building my name through service and changeouts and seeing where things go,” Kelley said. “I started working with a mobile home company. When they sell a mobile home, I hook up the HVAC which only requires putting an indoor coil and setting the outdoor unit. I can do that by myself. It isn’t like a full install where you need to go up in attics and have to have help.”
Kelley has been using various forms of advertising to promote his business. He is taking calls from Auburn, Opelika, Montgomery and Wetumpka too.
Kelley has a vision of adding employees as his company grows.
“I hope to get big enough to where I can put two or three trucks on the road,” Kelley said. “I got to be the one to get my name out there and build my business up to where I can get to that point one day. That is where I’m at right now.”
Kelley is like many who are self-employed. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, older Americans are more likely to be self-employed. In 2015 only 1.9% of Americans aged 16 to 24 were self-employed. At the same time 15.5% of workers 65 and older were self-employed. Also in 2015, 7.4% of men were self-employed compared to 5.2% of women.
But the COVID-19 pandemic created an environment where those numbers shifted.
“During 2020, women were more likely than men to permanently leave the labor force due to increased child care responsibilities, with over 2.65 million women leaving the workforce between March and September,” the Federal Reserve website reads. “While self-employment decreased for both men and women during the COVID-19 recession, which began in February 2020 and lasted until April 2020, the makeup of the self-employed workforce shifted toward women during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.”