There were 1,143 ballots cast in last Tuesday’s municipal election. With a population of just over 4,800 people, that means less than 25% of Tallassee residents voted in the 2020 municipal election. Why was the count so low? Was it COVID-19? What caused low voter turnout and will that trend continue into the upcoming presidential election? The Tallassee Tribune asked some local residents what they thought.
"In general, people are tired of the politics or the same old thing in Tallassee," Michelle Cole said. "All of that bickering may have an effect. People like to complain and don't vote. Many feel like their vote doesn't count."
Cole doesn't think COVID-19 is responsible for the low voter turnout and said she felt comfortable with the safety guidelines in place at the polls.
"I don't believe it's because of COVID," she said. "Yes, I do believe it's safe at the polls. If I can go to work with my mask and sanitizer, then I can go to the polls. People do what they want to do — go on vacation and do such. We have become lazy."
When it comes to the November elections, Cole doesn't believe the virus will have an impact.
"To be honest. I don't think COVID-19 will affect turnout," Cole said. "For me, if you want change, you will go vote. If you want the same thing, you will not."
Tallassee resident Wanda Jones said she thinks COVID-19 may have affected voter turnout but shared Cole's sentiment when comes to the individual vote.
"I do feel it could possibly be down a little because of COVID, or it could be people feel like their one vote won't make a difference," Jones said.
Jones also said she felt comfortable heading to the polls in November for the presidential election.
"I do feel it's safe to vote," Jones said. "I don't think it will affect the presidential election. People are angry and I believe they will vote."
Tallassee's Dawn Gantt also said she felt safe at the polls but believes COVID-19 may have kept some local residents at home.
"I think it's in part because of COVID that the turnout was down," Gantt said. "Some people just don't feel safe. I felt totally safe while we were at the polls."
While Gantt thinks COVID-19 could have an impact on the upcoming election, she doesn't think the voter turnout will be as low in November as it was last week.
"I feel like it will affect the presidential election but not as drastically as it did some local elections," Gantt said.
People voiced their opinions on social media. Before the election, there was a lot of chatter on social media about some of the candidates. According to one Tallassee resident, all the negativity may have had an impact on the municipal election.
"I think it was down for two reasons," Tallassee's Tiffany Baker said. "One, they didn't like either of the candidates and/or were confused because of all the turmoil going on in Tallassee. A lot of people are simply done with all the drama. Two, they simply didn't care enough to show up."
According to Baker, when it comes to voter turnout, COVID-19 did not play a role in the municipal elections and she doesn't think concerns over the virus will impact the upcoming presidential election.
"I don't think COVID has anything to do with our local elections nor the upcoming elections," she said.
If voters didn’t feel comfortable going to the polls due to COVID-19, the state made it possible to vote via absentee ballots for that reason.